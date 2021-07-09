Actor RMD continues to take his fans and followers through the celebration of his 60th birthday

The much-loved film star recently took to his Instagram page with official photos from the event that captured more unforgettable moments

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with more goodwill messages for the movie star

It’s more than three days after Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo’s star-studded birthday party but the buzz is far from over.

The much-loved film star continues to take his fans and followers through the celebration and he recently blessed them with official pictures from the event.

RMD releases official birthday pictures. Photo: @mofedamijo/@kingsmen_fotography

Source: Instagram

The new set of photos captured some other precious moments from the celebration that never made it to the public.

RMD was spotted striking a lovely pose with a vintage ride which was present at the venue of the party.

Another photo captured the celebrant in a group photograph with high-ranking figures who came to celebrate the special day with him.

One beautiful photo also captured the moment the actor tried to help his pretty wife who wanted to get off the stage.

Sharing the post on his page, the movie star wrote:

"So many pictures, so many beautiful new memories. Shout-out to everyone that graced the occasion."

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues continue to hail RMD

The new set of pictures got the actor’s fans and colleagues talking in the comment section. Some of them pointed out that the event was indeed one that shook the entire city of Lagos.

Read some comments below:

moabudu said:

"We love you RMD."

uzee_usman said:

"Lagos & Nigeria was on standstill few nights ago… total shutdown."

dareynow said:

"All for a maestro with a beautiful soul."

c.l.a.r.a.2710 said:

"The 8th slide though who still takes selfie using the back camera."

etimeffiong said:

"Here’s to 60 more years."

RMD posts favourite photo from his birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the veteran film star took to Instagram with a photo that captured an important moment at his birthday celebration.

RMD was spotted being comforted by his wife as his son gave an emotional speech that moved him to tears.

The actor’s post generated fresh reactions in the comment section as fans, colleagues hailed him.

Source: Legit