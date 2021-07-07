Richard Mofe-Damijo threw a huge party in honour of his 60th birthday and several guests were in attendance

The Nollywood star also announced he was launching his new perfume line which he called Timeless, and also a book written about him

Several Nollywood stars including Funke Akindele-Bello, Desmond Elliot among others were present

Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo stepped into his 60th birthday in grand style as the main celebration of the day was the huge bash thrown in honour of the special age.

The movie star who was dressed in his native attire played host to a star-studded party as several of his industry colleagues made sure to attend.

Several stars were in attendance. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Several videos from the event have since surfaced online and it captures beautiful moments from the birthday celebration which took place on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

While giving votes of thanks, RMD - as he is popularly called - revealed he was launching his perfume brand, called Timeless. He also talked about launching a book that was written about him.

Watch the video below:

Other videos below show different guests, performances among other activities at the party.

In this video, Pretty Mike is seen at the event looking dapper in a bedazzled black tux, as he moves around saying hello to fellow guests.

Another video captures the moment a live band dressed in all white, performed Tem's hit song with Wizkid, Essence.

Watch the beautiful clip below:

Another performance was done by the talented song god, Timi Dakolo, who was seen on stage in what appears to be a kimono-tux outfit.

Watch clip below

Three of his children also got on stage to celebrate their father. One of his sons and the only man on stage, Tega, said colourful things about his superstar dad. He talked about how RMD made him proud to call him father among other things.

Watch the clip below:

This video shows the arrival of Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC, both looking stunning in their choice of outfits.

Another video captures singers, Korede Bello and Dare Art Alade, posing for a selfie with award-winning photographer, Kelechi Amadi and one other person.

In this video, Kate Henshaw is seen exchanging pleasantries with another guest, a cocktail in hand.

Desmond Elliot was also in attendance, looking dapper in a white tux worn over a black shirt with bedazzled collar.

Birthday photos

Recall, RMD, had earlier marked his birthday on social media. To honour his big day, the Nollywood veteran took to his official Instagram page to share some stunning new photos.

Sharing a photo in which he was dressed in a white shirt, he expressed gratitude to God for the new age.

In his words:

"Finally, It’s dawn And it’s my birthday. What an incredible journey, this has been. Yet I won’t tire. Just super grateful and thankful. Life like a Nollywood movie. To God be the glory!"

