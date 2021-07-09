A grandmother who never had a white wedding finally fulfilled her dream

Her grandchildren honoured her request to try on bridal gowns

Photos of the beautiful 95-year-old in a bridal gown touched many netizens’ hearts

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A woman going by Erica Tucker on Facebook shared a heart-warming story about her 95-year-old grandmother, who never had a white wedding.

In a July 4, 2021 post, Tucker said that her grandma requested to try on wedding dresses, and they obliged.

A 94-Year-Old granny wore a bridal gown for the first time. Photo: Erica Tucker.

Source: UGC

Tucker wrote:

“My 94-year young granny never had a traditional wedding, so she told my cousin that she wanted to try on wedding dresses. Well, my cousin made it happen!”

Tucker shared beautiful photos of the nonagenarian wearing the outfits, saying she was glad to witness the unforgettable moment.

She further urged netizens to utilise the time they have with their loved ones.

She said:

“It was absolutely beautiful! She was a beautiful “bride”! Y’all better create moments and memories with your people. I’m so glad that I was there to witness this."

Netizens reacted to the photo by writing:

LaKeisha Renee' Howard

“Absolutely stunning! What a blessing and special moment that she will never forget.”

Ashley BigMama Henderson:

“Am I the only one in tears?”

Leiza Hartman:

“God bless you girls for making this happen. What a beautiful bride.”

Ramona Holmes:

“This almost brought tears to my eyes. I am so happy for her.”

Overwhelming love

Tucker’s post received over 13,000 reactions on Facebook, and she wrote a subsequent message expressing gratitude for having her grandmother in her life.

“I really wasn’t expecting this post to get so much attention. I was simply sharing our grandma like I normally do. She’s so full of life. It’s just a blessing to have her still here,” she wrote.

According to Tucker, they would do anything to see her smile.

She further stated that her grandmother has no idea what going viral means, but she loves attention.

She concluded:

“Please believe that all of this love has brightened her days! Now she’s just waiting for Steve Harvey or Tyler Perry to shout her out."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A 90-year-old marked birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the social media handle @TazAkaya generated massive reactions on social media after posting photos of her grandma, Gehazel.

According to her post on Friday, February 26, the woman turned 90 and the family honoured her with a beautiful photoshoot.

@TazAkaya, therefore, asked people to rate the cuteness of her grandmother. In the snaps, the woman wore a gracious smile as she showed off her custom-made birthday cloth.

Source: Legit Newspaper