A Nigerian man who bought electricity online shared the receipt showing how many kilowatts he got

The man said his house falls under Band A, meaning that he expects to pay more for electricity than others

However, he was surprised that he got a higher amount of units than before after he paid only N2000

Reactions have trailed a recept shared on social media by a Nigerian man who said he paid for electricity.

According to the man identified on X as @iam__temmyyy, the area he lives falls under Band A tariff.

The man said he bought over 16kwh with N2000. Photo credit: X/@iam_temmyyy and Getty Images/Kami (Kuo, Jia-Wei).

This means he pays more for electricity than others. However, he got a higher amount of units in recent times.

According to him, he paid N2000 and he was given 16.90kwh which was higher than what he used to get in the past.

The man wondered if the cost per kilowatt has been lowered by the electricity distribution company.

His words:

"Is band A now cheaper or is this a glitch? This is 118.34 per unit."

A lot of people in the comment section shared their experience of electricity where they live.

The man got over 16 kilowatts with N2000. Photo credit: X/iam_temmyyy.

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares electricity bill

@Autosplug said:

"Purchased 2k unit yesterday and on the receipt it shows 65 units I was excited but when I punched the token, alas! It was 8 units."

@paulozma222 said:

"Are you just being informed? Dem don move most band A feeders to Band C. Shey you dey get light constantly like before again?"

@toppyshow said:

"Instead of you to enjoy it in peace, you come Dey post am Temmy. What’s your plan gangan?"

@Yama50k said:

"Buy am sharp sharp, who no like beta tin."

@Buddin_Rapunzel said:

"I noticed this too. I got 70+ units with 3k."

@raflekscurves1 said:

"Na glitch e dey happen once a while....might get deducted from subsequent purchase sef."

@Irebamiolakanm1 said:

"My 20k gives me 90 units."

@holuwafemi_002 said:

"When you do this one? Make I rush them."

@NwaAdaIgbo1 said:

"I get 62units for 5k."

@FunkyHighdee said:

"It happens sometimes."

@IconicPrincess6 said:

"When u try to load it, it will give you the real figure."

