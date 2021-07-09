Popular Nigerian actress and 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, recently lamented after her children’s business page was disabled by Instagram

The page was taken down after it was reported by some people and Annie has called them out for being wicked

She also asked Instagram why they would take down a page belonging to 12 and 7-year-old girls when nothing offensive was posted

Nigerian movie star, Annie Idibia, recently expressed her displeasure at Instagram after her daughters, Isabel and Olivia’s business pages were taken down.

In a lengthy note posted on the actress’ personal page, she described the heart of man as being desperately evil.

According to her, the page was taken down after it was reported by some people among other reasons.

Annie Idiba laments as her daughters' business page gets banned. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“The Heart Of Men Is Desperately EVIL.. Humans born of women took out their jobless time to report my children Bizness page @belviakidz till it was taken down by Instagram!”

Not stopping there, Annie asked Instagram why two children’s pages should be taken down when they did post anything offensive or abusive.

Annie said the page’s only crime was getting many interactions, likes and following. The actress also said in her note that her children’s business was there to stay because they had a badass mother.

It was also revealed that a video that was posted of 2baba wearing his children’s brand got several complaints. Annie then wondered why people were envious of little kids.

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react

Internet users had a lot to say concerning Annie's rant about her children's page. Read what some of them said below:

Kokobykhloe:

"How can humans be this wicked . ahhhh kilode."

Vhickki_real:

"Humans are like that, "why should these little children have more followers than me" na so witchcraft take start. We moveee❤️❤️❤️."

Helen_zobby:

"The funny part is that, those who reported the page, will still come here to shout, oh no, that's very bad their fada."

Oligbinoble:

"The envy and bitterness in the hearts of men particularly Africans is Unimaginable! Why fights kids whose mother is building a reputable brand for?"

Nawa o.

BBNaija's Erica calls out 'bad belle' Nigerians

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Erica Nlewedim, recently went on her social media page to call out people she described as ‘bad belle’.

It all started when the fast-rising actress finally hit two million followers on her Instagram account.

However, the joy from the great feat was short-lived as the BBNaija star’s followers later reduced to 1.9 million.

Source: Legit.ng