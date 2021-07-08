Popular Nigerian musician, Simi, is perhaps one of the few female stars from the country who hasn’t outgrown her tomboy status despite getting married and already having a child.

It should be noted that a number of female celebs have claimed in the past that they used to be tomboys while growing up. However, they all seem to have abandoned that part of their lives.

Simi however is not one of these stars as she continues to live life on her own terms even when it might not be popular among her fellow female celebs.

The talented songstress’ will make anyone innocently think of her as a girly girl who wears sweetheart dresses all the time.

Nigerian singer Simi continues to show her love for shorts on social media. Photos: @symply_simi

Interestingly, that is not always the case with Simi. A look through the 33-year-old singer’s page makes it clear that she loves baggy and comfortable clothes.

Many times, she appears in shorts on the gram and it hasn’t failed to catch the attention of fans. As if reading their thoughts, Simi recently shared a post with a caption that reads:

“It’s not that I don't have trouser, but that trouser don't have me.”

Today, Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on the music star and her love for wearing shorts. The mother of one has shown that she is not afraid to show skin, especially in that particular piece of clothing.

See some snaps below:

1. Patterned shorts are always a win:

2. Simi be like 'If I were a boy':

3. Gypsy at heart:

4. Burnt orange never looked better:

5. Going the camo way:

6. Going green is always a good idea:

7. Nothing like baggy clothes to up one's confidence:

8. Retro vibe:

Nice one.

