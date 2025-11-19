A man who bought a house in France decided to add a swimming pool at the back of his yard, but he discovered something valuable

According to the story, while digging a space meant for the swimming pool, the man discovered bars of gold buried there

Instead of keeping the information to himself, the man decided to report the discover to government authorities

A man who was renovating his house decided to add a swimming pool at the back of the building

While digging the space meant for the swimming pool, the man made a great discovery.

The man discovered the gold at the back of his house. Photo credit: Getty Images/David Papazian and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

According tot he story, the man discovered gold bars which were buried underneath the ground.

Reuters reports that the man who is still anonymous made the discovery in his house located in town of Neuville-sur-Saone outside Lyon in May.

The gold bars are said to be worth over $812,000 (about N1.1 billion).

He promptly reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched.

Also, local officials where informed of the discovery of the gold. The local officials then brought in state officials, including DRAC, the regional arm of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in France, PEOPLE reports.

The investigation revealed taht the gold was legally mined in the area and had not been stolen or associated to any crime.

According to French laws, the man who found the treasure could keep it since no one has laid claim to it.

The story was later shared on TikTok by @10newsau where and it got a lot of reactions from social media users.

The outlet however adds that the man may not be able to keep the gold because the former owner of the compound had a heir before dying.

The man found the gold bars at the back of his house. Photo credit: Getty Images/Anthony Bradshaw.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man discovers gold bars in his compound

@Jason Marc said:

"Gold is the perfect find, untraceable and easy to sell."

@S said:

"Blows my mind people will find financial freedom and take it straight to the police. Sell it, invest the funds, move on with their life."

@styledbygracia said:

"God has been granting my prayer request to the wrong people."

@Neshko_Dulovic said:

"Plot twist the dood is already rich. I mean yeah 1.2 is a descent chunk. But the dood was rennovating to build a pool at his house....have a good think about that."

@NonOperator said:

"When finding money, honesty is never the best policy."

@BOOYAA said:

"Why does these type of things always happen to people like this? I wish just once it could happen to me because there's no chance I'd give it up just like that."

@SELASSIE_KING said:

"ILove the las statement the reporter made 😂😂 honesty isn't the best policy."

Two people discover coins worth millions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two people who were hiking have made a discovery of old gold coins stashed in the forest by an unknown person.

The discovery consisted of ten gold bracelets, 17 cigar cases, a powder compact, a comb, and a whopping 598 gold coins.

According to reports, the stash of gold coins is worth $360,000 (about N571 million) and they have been deposited at the museum.

Source: Legit.ng