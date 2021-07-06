Thrift markets are unarguably one of the most patronized businesses in Nigeria. While these markets have always been some of the best places to shop luxury brands at affordable rates, very few people openly admit to patronizing them.

And because of how they are sold in open and sometimes crowded markets spaces, the perception that thrift items are meant for poor people or those living on a budget, thrives.

The fashion blogger is also an artist and a thrift merchant. Photo credit: @duchess.of.art

Source: Instagram

However, this isn't always the case.

Thrifting, the new cool

With the advent of technology, thrift items which are also known as Okrika, pre-loved, pre-owned, or bend-down-select have become easier to shop for with less stress.

It also helps that fashionistas are bolding rocking these pre-owned items in style. Although most fashion bloggers tend to associate with the big brands, there are those steady preaching the gospel of thrifting.

One of such people is an Abuja-based fashion blogger identified as Obianuju Rosemary Obi. Known as the Duchess of Art on Instagram, the fashionista and artist is steadily building her brand as a thrift fashion blogger.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the beautiful and talented fashion lover talks about thrift blogging and what the experience has been like for her since she started blogging in 2016.

The value of thrifting

On why she went into thrift blogging rather than associate herself with big brands, Obianuju had this to say:

"I wanted people to know the value of thrifting because, it saves you a lot of money and you get to find some new, original, and expensive pieces for cheaper prices."

There's a perception that thrifting is meant for only people in the lower class. However, the thrift blogger with over 3,000 followers, disagrees.

According to her, thrifting is for the rich, the average, and the poor.

"It has no particular class because we are all humans and we all wear clothes so I don’t think it should matter who and who should wear them. It's mostly based on people’s choices and also helps those that can’t afford to buy expensive clothes."

Obianuju whose Instagram page boasts of stylishly put-together looks revealed the most she has spent on a thrift item is N8,000 while the least is N100.

However, there are some challenges she has to deal with and this involves people's perception of her as a thrift blogger.

In her words:

"People tend to look down on me because I rock thrift, always thinking I’m poor or wear dirty clothes which are quite the opposite. I mostly buy items that haven’t been used and they’re mostly designer pieces which are originally sold for higher prices and I buy for cheap."

Obianuju who runs a thrift business on the side admitted that thrift blogging has earned her money, revealing that she made her first thrift money in 2016.

For intending thrifters, the budget babe shared some tips:

"Firstly, they should always check out the labels and quality of the materials. It’s always obvious when you see items that won’t last long."

Fashion hacks

There is nothing more beautiful than discovering fashion trends that are not only relatable but also super affordable and basically, stress-free!

This probably explains why under a span of three years, Fikky Pearl has been able to grow an impressive following of 28,000 followers on Instagram.

But, the Abuja-based fashion blogger isn't just any regular content creator in love with big brands and well, unrealistic fashion standards.

Fikky Pearl is more like the girl next door but with the perfect blend of creativity and panache - all of which make her content fun and interesting to follow.

Source: Legit