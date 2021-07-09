A new movie trailer documenting Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's choice to leave the royal family is facing a lot of public backlash

The film, apparently called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, sees Meghan Markle question whether or not she made 'the world's biggest mistake' and Harry doing everything to protect his family

It seems social media users are not at all looking forward to the film's release, heading to the comments section to share their spicy remarks

A film about Meghan and Prince Harry has sparked widespread ridicule after a trailer was released. The film, which appears to be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, is the brainchild of Lifetime TV in close collaboration with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry & Meghan are being dragged online. Images: @lifetimetv/Twitter

Source: UGC

Heading to its Instagram account, @lifetimetv posted the controversial movie trailer. The film, titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, documents the couple's gruelling choice to quite their royal duties and move to America last year.

The new trailer shows actress Sydney Morton as Meghan questioning whether she "made the world's biggest mistake", while actor Jordan Dean as Harry declares that he will "do everything in his power to keep his wife and son safe".

The tell-all production has stirred up a lot of criticism online. Many social media users have questioned the factualness of the film, wondering if Harry and Meghan are making a share of the film's profits.

Still, others just found the whole movie laughable. Check out some of the passionate comments below:

@Canzaus_Kid said:

"Oh sh*ite, is this the comedy of the year and flop of the century."

@Huriye said:

"No, they were kicked out! Get it right! Laughable production. How much are they getting for this pile of cr*ap?"

@LordofTendons said:

"The only thing that could improve this would be wildland piranhas chasing them across the US until they reach LA where that chick from Sharknado saves them and takes them to Oracle Winfrey and the Land of Money."

@Maya0209 said:

"The sequel will be about those two crawling to go back into the RF, it's already on development."

@drinkwinetoo said:

"Did you see the dramatic horror by the wife being told they value dignity? NOOOOO!! PLEASE, ANYTHING BUT DIGNITY!! I CANNOT DO DIGNITY."

@linzstracs said:

"Who is playing Prince Charles, Steve Carell?"

@gatorgrad03 said:

"Who thinks up this cra*p? Better yet, who green lights this cr*ap? I think I’d rather have my feet sewn to the carpet than watch this mindless drivel."

@Shannon77811144 said:

"Omg, I feel like I'm watching a 'Saturday Night Live' skit. This is so cheesy and unreal. But that IS how M&H see themselves, lolol!"

"Never wanted fame": Meghan Markle's biographer says she never wanted spotlight

In more on the royal couple, Legit.ng previously reported that Meghan Markle "never wanted fame", yet ended up in the spotlight due to her acting career and marriage to Prince Harry, according to a royal biographer.

Author Andrew Morton wrote in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess that Meghan never wanted this fame. Despite the actresses chosen profession which naturally gathers much public attention and her marriage to Prince Harry, it's reported Markle actually has a distaste of public life.

In an exclusive piece by Express UK, Morton suggests the Duchess only got into acting as a way to make a living playing dress-up.

He wrote: “As far as she was concerned, she never wanted fame. Acting was the chance to make a great living by playing dress-up and working with awesome people.”

In fact, Meghan is said to hate red carpets, as they make her nervous and make her feel like a “needy child”.

Meghan is widely believed to be the writer behind the anonymous blog Working Actress, which once wrote about this feeling.

She wrote: “I loathe walking the red carpet.It makes me nervous and itchy and I don't know which way to look. I just revert to this nerdy child that I once was. I hate it. I get off the carpet and have to shake it off. Sounds dramatic, but it’s really nerve-wracking for me," the post ended.

Source: Legit