Fidelity Bank customers without Tax Identification Number (TIN) or National Identity Number (NIN) will face transaction restrictions from January 1, 2026

The move aligns with the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, which mandates all bank accounts be linked to a TIN, or a NIN for customers without a tax ID

Customers are urged to update their TIN or NIN to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services

Fidelity Plc has announced that, starting January 1, 2026, accounts not linked to a Tax Identification Number (TIN) or National Identity Number (NIN) will face restrictions on transactions.

The move follows provisions of the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, which mandates that all bank accounts must be connected to a TIN, while customers without a tax ID must link their NIN instead.

The bank in a message to customers urged them to update their account details promptly to avoid service disruptions.

In its notice, Fidelity Bank provided multiple channels for updating NIN information, including its website, branches, and USSD platform.

The bank noted that timely compliance will ensure continued access to banking services, reflecting both government policy and the institution’s commitment to secure, regulated financial operations in Nigeria.

The message reads:

"Fidelity bank important update on Tax ID and NIN. Dear Customer, the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025 stipulates that all bank accounts must be linked to a Tax Identification Number (Tax ID) or a National Identity Number (NIN) for customers without a Tax ID. This Act will take effect on January 1, 2026.

"This means that accounts without a Tax ID or NIN may be restricted from transacting from January 1, 2026.

"To ensure your account remains accessible, please update your NIN on your account as soon as possible. You may submit your NIN by visiting the NIN portal on our website, dialing *770*02# and following the prompts, or visiting the nearest Fidelity Bank branch."

FG pushes for full tax ID compliance

Fidelity banj directive aligns with the federal government’s push for stricter tax compliance.

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, confirmed that the NTAA 2025 provides the legal framework to enforce comprehensive compliance across all banks starting next year.

Section 4 of the Act requires all taxable individuals including those earning income through trade, business, or other economic activity to obtain a TIN.

Enforcing this helps both the government and banks track taxable activities efficiently.

The NTAA framework was initially introduced under the 2020 Finance Act but was not fully implemented due to regulatory gaps. The 2025 Act addresses these gaps, creating a clear legal basis for enforcement from 2026.

Salary earners exempted from paying tax

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some individuals will not be required to pay tax from 2026.

The new tax law exempts workers earning the national minimum wage or less, including those earning below N800,000 annually.

Military officers’ wages and salaries are also fully tax-free.

