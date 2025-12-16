A young lady has received multiple job offers after she applied to many roles and she was rejected

According to the lady, she attended at least 46 interviews out of which many of the hiring companies turned her down

However, her story is not all gloomy as she has now received six job offers from different organisations willing to hire her

A young lady who was job-hunting has shared her success story after facing many rejections.

The lady shared her story on TikTok where a lot of people were inspired and encouraged.

In her post, the lady known as @careerwithjewel explained that she applied to as many as 46 jobs.

Jewel noted that she go rejected by many of the companies she applied to but at last, she had a reason to be happy.

According to her, she letter got six job appointments, a development that gladdened her heart.

She said:

"After seven months of unemployment, countless rejections, 46 interviews, I finally received six job offers."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets six job offers

@cassss____4 said:

"If she’s employed, she’s probably using sprout."

@Nuella said:

"I have spent all I have printing cvs, I don’t have money to even pay someone to help me write a better CV I don’t even know what’s wrong."

@cheyenne said:

"Not me collecting job offers like Pokémon cards thanks to sprout."

@Abdul Mullah said:

"I'm currently on my 1001 job application without an offer but I don't give up."

@cassss____4 said:

"It’s not that the market’s bad, it’s that some of yall still doing job apps 2015 style."

@Maxie N said:

"Let me save this I'll come back after I get a job been doing countless of applications."

@little Angel said:

"If I can get this I swear to God my first salary would be giving to people I don't care how much it is."

@Leendy said:

"May this kind of opportunity locate me in Jesus name amen."

@fhayv_ritBeauty Creator said:

"This will be my testimony by God Grace."

@Anick Mgirl said:

"Congratulations! Me too I am still waiting for God's Mercy."

