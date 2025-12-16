There is a massive decline in the prices of food items in Nigeria following the fall in headline inflation in the country

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s headline inflation for November stood at 15.45%

The national statistics body revealed that the Consumer Price Index dropped sharply to 11.08% in November 2025

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

After months of punishing food costs, Nigerians are finally catching a break. Prices of major staples, including rice, yams, garri and other everyday food items have declined for the fifth straight month, pushing food inflation down to 11.08% in November 2025.

The latest Consumer Price Index data shows a sharp improvement from October’s 13.12%, representing a near two per cent month-on-month drop.

The sustained decline marks a clear turnaround after volatile price movements recorded between January and June, with stability gradually returning from July.

What’s driving the decline?

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the easing pressure is largely driven by falling prices of essential food items such as tomatoes, cassava tubers, eggs, ground pepper and crayfish.

These products, which form the backbone of household meals across the country, have seen improved supply conditions in recent months.

The agency noted that food inflation in November 2025 was 11.08% year-on-year, a massive 28.85 percentage point drop compared to November 2024, when food inflation stood at a staggering 39.93%. For many households, this difference is being felt directly at the market stalls.

Headline inflation also slows

According to a BusinessDay report, beyond food, overall inflation also continued its downward trend.

Headline inflation eased for the eighth consecutive month to 15.45% in November, down from 16.05% in October.

Key contributors to inflation during the period included food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and accommodation services, and transport.

Together, these sectors accounted for a significant portion of consumer spending, although their impact is now moderating as prices cool.

Rural inflation raises fresh concerns

Despite the positive national picture, inflation remains uneven across regions. Rural inflation again exceeded urban inflation by nearly two per cent, highlighting lingering challenges in farming communities.

In November, rural inflation stood at 15.15%, while urban inflation settled at 13.61%. Analysts point to insecurity in some rural areas, high transportation costs, and profit-seeking behaviour by middlemen and aggregators as major factors.

Many farmers and traders are reportedly diverting produce to urban markets, where demand is stronger and prices are more predictable, leaving rural consumers exposed to higher costs.

State-by-state breakdown

Food inflation varied widely across states. Kogi recorded the highest rate at 17.83%, followed by Ogun at 16.52% and Rivers at 16.11%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Imo, Katsina and Akwa Ibom posted the lowest food inflation rates at 3.52%, 3.65% and 4.52%, respectively, reflecting better price stability and supply conditions in those states.

Festive season brings renewed hope

As the festive season approaches, the steady decline in food prices is lifting spirits nationwide. A year ago, many Nigerians struggled to celebrate due to soaring costs and shrinking purchasing power.

This year, the narrative is changing. With rice, yams, garri and other staples becoming more affordable, households are cautiously optimistic that the worst of the food price crisis may finally be behind them.

