A royal biographer claims Meghan Markle has never wanted the spotlight but her profession and marriage to Prince Harry ultimately pushed her into the public eye

It's suggested the Duchess of Sussex only got into acting as a way to play dress-up and work with awesome people

Apparently, Markle even hates red carpets as they make her feel like a 'needy child'

Meghan Markle "never wanted fame", yet ended up in the spotlight due to her acting career and marriage to Prince Harry, according to a royal biographer.

Author Andrew Morton wrote in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess that the duchess never wanted this fame. Despite the actress' chosen profession which naturally gathers much public attention and her marriage to Prince Harry, it's reported Markle actually has a distaste of public life.

In an exclusive piece by Express UK, Morton suggests the Duchess only got into acting as a way to make a living playing dress-up.

He wrote:

“As far as she was concerned, she never wanted fame. Acting was the chance to make a great living by playing dress-up and working with awesome people.”

In fact, Meghan is said to hate red carpets, as they make her nervous and make her feel like a “needy child”.

Meghan is widely believed to be the writer behind the anonymous blog Working Actress, which once wrote about this feeling.

She wrote:

“I loathe walking the red carpet. It makes me nervous and itchy and I don't know which way to look. I just revert to this nerdy child that I once was. I hate it. I get off the carpet and have to shake it off. Sounds dramatic, but it’s really nerve-wracking for me."

