A Nigerian mother was so emotional when she saw her daughter for the first time in ten years after the former arrived from the United States

A video capturing the beautiful moment was shared on social media; the woman could be seen rolling on the floor and screaming in excitement

Her daughter couldn't get her up as she kept rolling and screaming that her daughter has finally arrived home after spending a decade in the diaspora

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a Nigerian mum could be seen rolling on the floor when her daughter arrived home after ten years in the United States.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the mother kept screaming excitedly while rolling on the floor for finally seeing her US-based daughter again.

The woman couldn't hide her excitement as her daughter arrived from the United States after ten years. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The daughter came back home with her child, a little girl who was only smiling when she was taken to grandma.

Who is the US-based daughter?

Legit.ng couldn't confirm the identity of the woman that recently arrived from the United States as @instablog9ja didn't share more information about her.

Many are in love with the video

Nigerians on Instagram soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

@tedtheplaymaker said:

"Make everybody try de comot house jare. Even if na Lagos you come... Still comot. Make them miss you small."

@nnekarrrrrrr wrote:

"Wow this was the same reaction i got from my mum after I recently got back from Cotonou."

@ladyque_1 commented:

"Nothing like mother’s love. I can feel her joy."

@_adabekee_ said:

"This got me emotional."

"topman_tech

"Wow. God bless all our mothers."

