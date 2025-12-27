Prophet Akogun has released a video directed at Lizzy Anjorin after she reacted to his prophecy about Peller a few weeks ago

The cleric had earlier made a prophecy about Peller before his accident, warning him about the crash and sending a message to his family

Fans reacted to the video, urging the cleric to go ahead and deal with the actress over the many people she has allegedly cursed online

A cleric based in Ekiti state, Muyiwa Akogun, has issued a stern warning to Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin over statements she made about him.

The spiritual leader shared a vision he claimed God revealed to him about content creator Habeeb Hamzat before the accident in which the young man reportedly attempted to end his life.

He stated that he warned about the crash and sent a message to Hamzat’s family, urging them to speak with him.

Reacting to the video of the prophecy, Lizzy Anjorin described Akogun as a “Gistlover prophet.” She claimed that he had been exposed by another person and promised to speak further about him.

In response to the actress’s remarks, Prophet Akogun brought out a baby wrapper in a video, saying there are different types, but that the one he was holding came from heaven. He told Anjorin to consult the elders in her family to understand the meaning of his words.

Prophet Akogun shares more warnings to Lizzy Anjorin

In the same video, Akogun, who spoke in English, warned Lizzy Anjorin not to step on an elder’s cloth so she would not walk unclad in public.

He added that he spent 40 days in the bush without food or water before his ministry reached its current level.

The cleric also advised Anjorin to ask children about those who mocked Elijah by calling him bald.

He further stated that a prophet sent by God is different from one driven by personal desires, urging Anjorin’s fans to caution her over her utterances.

This is not the first time Lizzy Anjorin has received warnings publicly. A few weeks ago, her colleague, Dayo Amusa, warned her over a video directed at her son.

Dayo Amusa stated that she did not attack Anjorin and claimed that when Anjorin later reached out, expressing a desire to visit her son, the request was declined.

Fans react to Prophet Akogun's video about Lizzy Anjorin

Reacting to what the cleric said about Lizzy Anjorin, many supported him by saying that she should deal with the actress.

Lizzy Anjorin drags Iyabo Ojo again

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Anjorin resumed calling actress Iyabo Ojo. According to Lizzy, the mother of two would do anything to destroy people with lies to gain sympathy for donation.

As proof of her bold claims against Iyabo, Lizzy shared an old video of the actress declaring herself a Marlian after receiving a gift from Naira Marley.

