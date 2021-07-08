The hardworking spirit of many Nigerians is perhaps the reason why they often make it when they relocate to places with better opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

From owning homes to getting bigger jobs, the list of successes they have achieved abroad is arguably endless.

Mojib, Olofulola and Onayemi got a better job. Photo sources: LinkedIn/Stephanie Olufunlola Garrick, Yusuf Onayemi, Mojib Olasupo Baruwa

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at some of them whose stories have inspired many people.

1. Mojib Olasupo Baruwa

Mojib's story is one of bravery. To fulfill his relocation dream and join his family abroad, the man quit his job with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Leaving everything behind, he did so many odd jobs from cleaner to being a delivery man. Luck, however, later smiled on him as he got a juicy appointment with the Bank of Canada.

2. Stephanie Olufunlola Garrick

Olufunlola started 2021 with a bigger job in Canada. She was employed as the human resource coordinator at Samsung office.

She said that she is very happy about the position and looking forward to giving the role her very best.

3. Family buys their first house

A Nigerian family who had close to nothing when they left Nigeria succeeded in Canada and years after relocation, bought their home.

What amazed people about their story was that they made the achievement in two years after the relocation.

4. Yusuf Onayemi

Yusuf Onayemi was excited as he got a job offer in the UK immediately after his master's programme in the foreign country.

The young man thanked his parents and everyone who supported him through his journey.

5. Man from Ikorodu

Years after a Nigerian man who was struggling in Ikorodu area of Lagos state relocated, the man bought his own house in Canada.

He said that the achievement came three years after his relocation. He also had to write IELTS many times too.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Goodbye Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian nurse with the social media handle, @intrepid_RN has stirred massive reactions with his 'arrival' photo that shows he is now in the UK.

In a post he made on Friday, May 28, the man captioned it with:

"Bye bye Nigeria."

Within hours, his post went viral as Nigerians thronged his comment section with all manners of opinions.

Source: Legit