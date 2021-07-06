Popular Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has taken to social media to celebrate her colleague in the industry, RMD

Richard Mofe Damijo clocked 60 on July 6, 2021, and accolades have been pouring in for him from fans and colleagues

Bello described RMD as a national treasure as she thanked him for being a true leader, among other praises

Popular Nigerian movie star, Shaffy Bello, has joined the growing list of celebrities to celebrate their colleague in the movie industry, Richard Mofe Damijo.

RMD clocked 60 on July 6, 2021, a feat he had earlier admitted that his parents never got to reach.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bello penned down a lengthy message where she showered accolades on the veteran actor.

Shaffy Bello celebrates RMD on 60th birthday. Photos: @iamshaffybello, @mofedamijo

The actress started off by sharing how Nigerians have watched the celebrant on the screens for years and moved from praising him for just his looks to admiring his classic, distinguished and relentless nature.

Speaking further, Bello called RMD a national treasure and praised him for being a true example of a leader. According to her, he is humble to the core, has a great work ethic and is a wonderful human being.

Her post reads in part:

“You are indeed a A NATIONAL TREASURE. Thank you for leading like a true leader. Showing us that you don’t have to dim anyone’s light for yours to shine brighter.

"Your humility is exemplary. Your work ethics? Second to none.

"HAPPY 60th BIRTHDAY PAPPA BEAR! ICON LIVING! LEGENDARY! LIKE FINE WINE...”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Shaffy Bello's post

Fans and colleagues of the celebrant also took to Shaffy Bello’s comment section to agree with her. Read what they had to say below:

Bellesemme_naturalbalm:

"Happy birthday Sir."

Adebisi.adebowale.35:

"Happy birthday to him. The man still fine sha❤️❤️."

Marysonlisa:

"Happy birthday sir! Beautiful things said there aunty ❤️."

Heryormitide:

"That's the word National Treasurecause he is our forever zaddy."

_Beauttt_:

"Happy birthday fine Man..."

Happy 60th birthday to RMD.

Mo Abudu celebrates RMD on 60th birthday

RMD is being celebrated by many in the online community as he clocked the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 6.

Top media executive and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, took to her page on Instagram with a special birthday shout out video dedicated to the actor.

Mo in the video started off by rolling out her wishes for the celebrant. She wished him more success in his professional and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng