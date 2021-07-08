Prof. Attahiru Jega, former head of INEC has continued to receive appointments after leaving the commission

The ex-INEC boss has been appointed as chairman of Governing Council of the University of Jos by President Buhari

Malam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, July 8

Abuja - The former head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has been appointed as chairman of, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

Daily Trust reports that this was made known by Malam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, July 8.

Adamu noted that the appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the Nigerian leader also authorised and reassigned chancellors to 42 federal universities.

Among those who were appointed chairmen of governing councils includes two former ministers, Prof Anthony Anwuka and Udoma Udo Udoma.

The minister explained that said they would be expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country, Daily Nigerian added.

He said the Chancellors shall be presented to the University Community at an investiture ceremony to be organised during the next convocation ceremony.

