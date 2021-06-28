The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in the 18 judges recently elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Below is a list of the new justices of the Court of Appeal as highlighted in a report filed by The Nation.

North-central region

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger state)

2. Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau state)

Northeast region

3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa state)

4. Yusuf Bashir (Taraba state)

5. Usman Musale (Yobe state)

6. Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe state)

Northwest region

7. Abba Mohammed (Kano state)

8. Bature Gafai (Katsina state)

9. Danlami Senchi (Kebbi state)

10. Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto state)

11. Hassan Sule (Zamfara state)

Southeast region

12. Kenneth Amadi (Imo state)

South-south region

13. Peter Affen (Bayelsa state)

14. Sybil Gbagi (Delta state)

Southwest region

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos state)

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun state)

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo state)

18. Bola Ademola (Ondo state)

The list, also contained in a report by The Punch, indicates that 11 of the 18 judges are from the northern region while the remaining seven are from the southern region.

Drama as Christian judge takes oath in Allah's name

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, June 27, while CJN Muhammad was swearing in the new judges.

One of the new appointees, Justice Olasunbo Goodluck, who happens to be a Christian, took her oath in the name of Allah but was immediately corrected by the CJN.

Kano appoints new Sharia court judges

Meanwhile, following the approval of Justice Nura Sagir, the chief judge of Kano, 34 additional Sharia court judges have been appointed in the state.

The development was disclosed by the spokesman of the state's judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Thursday, June 24.

Jibo-Ibrahim in the statement noted that the approval of the appointments was based on the performances of the judges in an aptitude test as well as an interview conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

