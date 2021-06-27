A governorship candidate has emerged in Anambra's chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress

According to the announced results, Uba scored 230, 201 out of 348, 490 votes cast at the Golden Tulip Hoel

Meanwhile, the PDP is not finding it easy as two candidates emerged after separate different primaries

Former Senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra state.

This was announced by the Chairman of the APC primary election committee and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

Senator Andy Uba is declared winner of Anambra APC guber primary. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

Uba will contest in the November 6 poll after scoring 230, 201 out of 348, 490 votes cast at the Golden Tulip Hoel on Sunday.

In second is Johnbosco Onunkwo who scored 28, 746 votes.

Others are Chidozie Nwankwo 21, 281, George Moghalu 18, 596, Paul Orajiaka 4, 348, Geoff Onyejeagbu 3, 414, Azuka Okwuosa 17, 189 Nwokafor Daniel 3, 335, Ikoobasi Mokelu 3, 727, Kwebuike Ifeanyi 1, 466, Godwin Okonkwo 5, 907, Ben Etiaba 4, 244, Edozie Madu 3, 636 and Maxwell Okoye 2,540.

Meanwhile, in PDP, two candidates were elected in a parallel primary held at different locations in the state. Ugochukwu Uba emerged winner of the exercise while Mr Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC also emerged winner.

I am no longer interested in contesting this election- Nwoye

A governorship aspirant of PDP, Tony Nwoye, has dropped his bid to contest for the party’s ticket in the coming governorship election in Anambra state.

Nwoye announced his withdrawal shortly before the PDP primary election began on Saturday, June 26, on the grounds of disenfranchisement of over 94% of delegates.

He explained that the reason for stepping down from the race was due to recent developments in the PDP within the last 36 hours which should be of grave concern to every true democrat. While instructing his supporters to vote for any aspirant of their choice, the influential politician enjoins them to understand this painful decision which he believes is the right course of action at this time.

Ortom heads PDP governorship primary election panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state was appointed to chair the PDP governorship primary election committee in Anambra state.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), the party’s national organising secretary in Abuja on Thursday, June 24.

While Ortom will head the five-member panel to conduct the gubernatorial primary on Saturday, June 26, the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, will serve as secretary.

