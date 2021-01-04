A Nigerian man has got people talking on social media after sharing his Canadian story online

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @MRBRIKILA1 has recounted how his life changed for better when he left the country for Canada.

The man said he wrote IELTS three times before he achieved the required score, adding that he passed the nursing exam at the first sitting.

The Nigerian man has advised people to leave the shores of the country for greener pastures. Photo credit: @MRBRIKILA1

In his words:

"Worked in a lot of hospitals and Nursing home...Bought my first house 3rd yr after got to Canada.....it was not easy for sure but the difference is clear clear..."

According to the man, there was a time he could not afford to raise N32k for IELTS despite working two jobs and driving a cab in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He encouraged his followers not to allow people to discourage them, adding that it's important to leave the shores of the country for greener pastures.

@MRBRIKILA1 added:

"Do not allow them to deceive you...Can they love Nigeria more than those political office holders that earns millions monthly? I said b4,there is a thin line btwn PATRIOTISM and suffering and smiling...Pls go to any Country of ur choice it's very important to venture out..."

Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

A Twitter handle with the handle @rhamanlawal wrote:

"As Nigeria did not work for some people, it did work for others. While we all humbly find the place that works for us, remember not to curse the place that will work for others."

@gustinegbe commented:

"He bought his first house in 3 years. That shouldn't be less than $300k. If he was a nurse in Nigeria he can't even afford that kind of house after working for 35 years with 90k salary. And someone will call me and say it's not greener out there. Agbaya everywhere."

