Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo clocked 60 recently and he was celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

The actor threw a birthday party that saw a lot of Nigerian stars in attendance and from evidences online, they had a lot of fun

Mercy Aigbe who also showed up at the party flaunted her dance skills as she celebrated the actor who meant a lot to her as a child

Popular Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD's 60th birthday party was a star studded and fun filled one.

The actor was lovingly celebrated on social media on his birthday and he also got a massive outpour of love at his party.

Mercy was one of the stars that attended RMD's party Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

One of Nollywood stars that turned up with him was actress, Mercy Aigbe and she took to social media to share some of her moments at the event.

Mercy grooves hard

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a video of herself showing off her impressive dance skills.

Mercy rocked a beautiful black dress and danced without a care in the world. At a point, she picked up a black napkin from the table and dropped some Igbo dance moves.

In the caption,the mum of two revealed that RMD's bash was a blast and she got the opportunity to celebrate with the icon who was also her childhood crush.

She wrote:

"Yesterday was a Blast! #rmdat60 I had the opportunity to celebrate with an icon! My childhood crush ( I am sure he was everyone’s anyways). Our living legend! Uncle RMD! Too much fun! Today I can’t even function well cos the groove hen! No be here!"

Watch the video below:

The steps are lit

Read some of the comments sighted on Mercy's post below:

Drealpsticks:

"I love you."

Iam_mhizganch:

"Love your energy mama."

Gbemileke_lifted:

"Sweet to watch."

Pampammyflo

"You really had fun."

Mariambadru:

"Queen of Owambes."

4lang_stargal:

"Wow you look lovely and your steps are lit!"

Jagotingo:

"You dey dance like say you don dey practice am tey tey. So gorgeous."

RMD's surprise from the US

RMD received a massive outpour of love from many as he celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday, July 6th.

Even though the actor’s US-based 'daughter', Blessing, was not in Nigeria to celebrate him, she made sure to organise a lovely surprise for the actor.

The celebrant was handed a massive birthday cake as a saxophonist who also came around performed the popular happy birthday song.

Source: Legit