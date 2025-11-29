A Nigerian lady shared how her brother died just four days after they attended their father's burial

Netizens who came across her viral post sympathised with her as she posted a photo of her brother at the burial

Her post went viral and many shared their similar experiences as they sympathised with her for her loss

A Nigerian lady cried bitterly as she lost her brother just four days after their father’s burial.

She posted a photo from the burial, where she snapped with her brother days before his death.

Lady Shares How Her Brother Died 4 Days After Their Father’s Burial: “Make Una Check Tradition Well”

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @iam_praise5, the lady said she buried her father on Saturday, and her brother died on Wednesday.

She captioned the post:

"We buried dad on Saturday you died on Wednesday Omo brother this is so bitter. Brother Mudia come back ooooo."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady loses brother after dad's burial

Many who came across the lady's post sympathised with ehr and her family, while some shared similar experiences.

Lady progress Empire ❤️🥰🥰💝

just like my sorry I buried my mother in-law on Friday I lost my brother on Sunday what a life. please take heart

55

Make una check tradition well oo

Joy Gold

is so painful that I don't know what to say I never knew that I lost this my friend and have been looking for his number May so rest in perfect peace what a world

user2359010224478

my heart is broken when I heard ur pass out of ur elder brother...😭😭😭😭,it's well my sister.. God knew the best... please take heart

iPhone plug🔌

May God grant you the strength to bear the lost may his soul rest in peace

Joy Gold

is so painful that I don't know what to say I never knew that I lost this my friend and have been looking for his number May so rest in perfect peace what a world

Amaka pretty

D pain 😭 God nor suppose d allow some kind plan of d enemy work oo

Black diamond 💎💍

looks like some i saw at Elohor hospital at agbarho my condolences

Ughelli pikin Entertainment

the pain no be here ooo same thing happened to me when I loss my elder brother in 2020 omo after that in 2024 I later loss my daughter 😭😭😭😭 may God in his mercy grant him eternal rest. please accept my condolences Lord Almighty will see you through.

Source: Legit.ng