Social media activist Verydarkman has opened a Ratel office in Abuja, and a video of the office has surfaced online

In the video making the rounds, his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, visited him, and VDM gave him a tour of the office

Fans reacted after seeing what VDM had in his office and speculating on what he will be doing there

Self-acclaimed social media police, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has opened a Ratel office in Abuja.

A few months ago, the activist unveiled his logo while introducing the movement to his fans. He later announced that Ratels across Nigeria would start cleaning the nation every last Saturday of the month.

In a video shared by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, he visited VDM's office and gave fans a sneak peek of the structure.

The office is a storey building painted white, with different rooms designated for various purposes.

VDM takes fans on tour of Ratel office

In the video, VDM gave fans a tour of the office, explaining the purpose of each room. One compartment will serve as the reception area, while another is designated as a studio. There’s also a customer care work station.

The controversial activist also showed off a space that will be used as a conference room, and a kitchen where food will be prepared for the workers once a day.

According to VDM, the work station and customer care area will be the places where people can lodge complaints. For those seeking infrastructure, such as boreholes in their communities, they can come in and record their requests.

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the office of the Ratel president. Many applauded him for his good works while sharing their desire for the activist. They also praised Deji Adeyanju, who was seen visiting VDM at his office. After seeing the compartment in the building, the shared their take about his move. Here are comment below:

@justice_photograhy reacted:

"Nice one we move ratel for life."

@smithnnebe shared:

"I love this energy. adeyanjudeji don’t leave the masses again bro. There are things money can’t buy. Nigerians love you and please stay strong with us bro."

@ i_ampd commented:

"Then go sha create one chamber for you there for legal actions adeyanjudeji ."

@officialsaaeze said:

"Please we need Ratel Radio station. I hope you will work on it"

@ireneanumodu wrote:

"God bless VDM God bless the Ratel movement God bless barrister Deji for this video."

VDM renovates school, shares before, after picture

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had embark on community service in some part of Nigeria.

He shared a video of his latest work at a school he recently renovated in an undisclosed area. The states in which he found the school were displayed in his video and the renovation done at the site.

Fans were impressed after seeing the video of the work done in the school and prayed for the activist.

