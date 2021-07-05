Congratulations have poured out for actress Sonia Ogiri over a post she recently made on social media

The actress announced that she got a new ride while sharing photos and videos of the beautiful car with her online community

Sonia stated that her next two cars would be a Bentley and a G Wagon as she appreciated God for blessing her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri is the latest celebrity with a brand new Range Rover car.

The actress showed off her new automobile on her social media page as her friends and fans hailed her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Sonia Ogiri buys a new car. Photos: @soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sonia Ogiri and her new car

While celebrating her new car, the actress revealed that the Range Rover if the 3rd car she would buy in seven months. She then noted that her fourth and fifth cars would be a G Wagon and a Bentley.

Sonia shared photos of the white-coloured car with a big red ribbon on the bonnet.

In the second photo, she was spotted posing in front of the car. She also shared a video showing the interior of the beautiful car.

Check the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians congratulate Sonia

Fans and celebrity friends celebrated with the film star.

calistaokoronkwo:

"We are here for all of it, boo. Congratulations to you, darling."

chizzyalichi:

"Baby girl, how far naa. Congrats darling."

christabelegbenya:

"Congratulations darling."

hes__black:

"What an actress cannot do, does not exist. congrats to you."

annieonyekwelu:

"Congrats momma."

keepingup_with_bbnaija:

"Congratulations."

Comedian Lord Lamba buys car

Legit.ng earlier reported that the comedian bought two Benz in six months.

The news which was shared by Instagram blogger, Gossip Mill, was accompanied by photos and a video of the new Benz.

According to the page, the new Benz ride comes only six months after he purchased the first one.

The post, which went viral, sparked mixed reactions among social media users. Some people were of the opinion that comedy wasn't the comedian's source of income.

Source: Legit.ng