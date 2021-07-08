Members of the comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, are more than excited to have been honoured as the ‘force of virality’ at the recent TrendsUp Awards

The group recently took to their Instagram page with a photo showing their official award plaque

Fans and supporters in the online community flooded their comment section with more congratulatory messages

Sensational comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, was recently recognised for years of hard work and creativity at the TrendUPP Africa Awards.

The group of super-talented young boys shared a photo on their official Instagram page showing an award plaque that recognised them as the ‘force of virality’ in the Nigerian social media space.

Ikorodu Bois show off their first award plaque. Photo: @ikorodubois

Source: Instagram

Sharing the post, the boys explained that it is their first award.

Their caption read:

"Our first Award! Thank youuuuu so much!"

Check out the post below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Ikorodu Bois

Shortly after the boys shared the post, fans and supporters were seen in the comment section congratulating them for the well-deserved recognition.

Read some comments sighted below:

tracy_and_treasure said:

"Congratulations boys, we saw this day coming, remember all we discussed and stay focused because this is just the begining of the beginning. All the best."

abosede.shonibare5 said:

"Congrats bois, more still coming Champ. Ikorodu ogaIkorodu to the world."

dolapothevibe said:

"Cheers to many more."

ronnyeboony said:

"Congratulations. ...soon international recogniznation Amen."

clementosuarez said:

"Congratulations. Well deserved. More to come."

kombac69 said:

"Congratulation....your ability is amazing."

Source: Legit Nigeria