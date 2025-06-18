General Yakubu Gowon clarified that the Biafra War was about preserving Nigeria’s unity, not targeting the Igbos

Gowon explained the Nigerian military's code of conduct, highlighting the goal to protect civilians and engage only with those who posed a threat, defending national unity

Gowon disputes claims of millions of casualties, pointing to the refusal of the opposing side to accept humanitarian aid, which he believes worsened the war’s impact

In a rare and significant comment, General Yakubu Gowon, the former Head of State of Nigeria, has spoken out on the true nature of the conflict during the Biafra War.

Gowon addresses misconceptions about the war

In an interview with Arise Television, Gowon clarified his stance on the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970), firmly stating that the war was never about fighting against the Igbos as a people.

He expressed that his duty as the leader of Nigeria was to preserve the unity of the country and prevent its disintegration.

“The war was never against Igbos. It was a war to stop the breakup of Nigeria, to maintain the unity of the country. My responsibility was to ensure that the country remained whole and united," Gowon asserted.

He also explained the rules of engagement for the Nigerian soldiers during the war, emphasizing that the primary goal was to protect civilians, particularly women and children, while taking up arms only against those who had turned to violence.

Gowon describes the conduct of Nigerian forces

Gowon further elaborated on the code of conduct for the Nigerian military, which he introduced during the conflict, Punch reported.

He stressed that Nigerian soldiers were instructed to act with restraint and protect the population, highlighting the ethical framework he laid down for the military operations.

“We had a code of conduct. Soldiers were told to protect people, especially women and children, and only take arms against those who had taken arms against us," he said.

This statement highlights Gowon’s belief that the Nigerian government’s actions were in defence of the nation’s unity, rather than a vendetta against any ethnic group.

War casualties and humanitarian aid refusal

The former head of state also addressed the issue of war casualties, disputing the widely held belief that millions of people died as a result of the conflict. Gowon stated,

“The number of people who were casualties of the war is not in the millions.”

He also spoke about the refusal of the opposing side to accept humanitarian aid, which he claimed contributed to the suffering of those affected by the war.

“The other side also refused all attempts to send aid into their camp,” Gowon said, suggesting that the lack of cooperation in facilitating relief efforts prolonged the humanitarian crisis.

Gowon’s reflection on the war and its impact

Reflecting on the impact of the Biafra War, Gowon stressed that his primary goal was to keep Nigeria united, despite the overwhelming challenges.

His comments come at a time when the legacy of the Nigerian Civil War remains a deeply sensitive subject in the country. Gowon’s assertion that the war was never intended to target the Igbos directly provides a different perspective on the motivations behind the conflict and challenges the narratives that have persisted for decades.

Presidency didn't agree to south-east secession

