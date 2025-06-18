A former Chelsea and Real Madrid defender has been suspended for five years by the Cameroon FA

The action comes after both Cameroonian football figures clashed in the dressing room at AFCON 2023

Finalists, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, eliminated the Indomitable Lions in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win

The Cameroon FA have suspended a former Chelsea and Real Madrid star for five years after he clashed with President Samuel Eto'o during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon had a dismal outing at the tournament, crashing out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after a 2-0 loss to finalist, the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Indomitable Lions drew 1-1 against Guinea before losing 3-1 to Senegal and were on the brink of elimination before a 3-2 win over Gambia to seal a knockout spot.

According to Pulse Kenya, the incident that led to the suspension happened in the dressing room afterwards set the federation on a long battle involving two of their greatest players.

Geremi Njitap, the president of the National Union of Footballers of Cameroon (SYNAFOC), was denied access to the dressing room at the Peace Stadium in Bouake when he attempted to address the players.

The restriction was carried out by protocols under the order of Samuel Eto'o, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Cameroon FA suspends Geremi Njitap

According to an official statement from FECAFOOT, SYANFOC President Geremi Njitap and his secretary general, Ngos Daniel Blaise, have been hit with suspensions and fines.

The report of the Ethics Committee notes that the actions were consequent to the Bouaké incident in the locker room of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on the sidelines of the Cameroon-Gambia match during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

“Mr. NJITAP Geremi Sorel, President of the National Union of Footballers of Cameroon (SYNAFOC), guilty of violating the rules of general conduct set out in Article 13, paragraphs 1 and 3 of the FECAFOOT Code of Ethics,” a part of the statement reads.

“He is sanctioned with a ban on engaging in any football-related activity for 5 (five) years and the payment of a fine of 10,000,000 (ten million) FCFA.”

His Secretary General, Ngos Daniel Blaise, was suspended for two years and fined 2,000,000 CFA Francs.

The committee warned that the suspended parties have 10 days from notification to request a reason in writing and appeal the decision; otherwise, it becomes enforced.

According to Foot Africa, SYANFOC, under the leadership of Njitap, sued Samuel Eto'o at the Court of Arbitration for Sports, with a decision expected soon.

Both were teammates at Real Madrid, though Eto'o did break through to the first team, and they also shared the pitch many times for the Cameroon national team.

