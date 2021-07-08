Sogidi Lake in Awe, Oyo state, is said to possess some powers; a man called Ojedele Adebayo revealed that it is forbidden to eat the fish in the lake

Adebayo said a soldier that tried it in 1973 lost three of his children within seven days as consequences for his action

According to the elderly man, there has not been any incidence of cholera since people have been drinking the water in Sogidi Lake

A Nigerian man identified as Ojedele Adebayo has explained the mystery behind Sogidi Lake in Awe, a town in Oyo state.

In a video interview with , Adebayo said it is a taboo to eat the fish in the lake since 1750, adding that whoever tries it is inviting problems to themselves.

According to him, there are fish that have human heads in the lake and they have been there for many years.

A soldier killed the fish

He said in 1973, a soldier that killed the fish in Sogidi Lake lost three of his children within seven days.

In his words:

"In 1973, after the end of the Nigerian civil war, soldiers were deployed to Awe, they had barracks in Awe and Oyo Town. One of the soldiers killed the fish in the lake without telling anyone. He lost three of his children within seven days."

He said people must remove their foot wears before stepping into the lake.

According to Adebayo, the water in the lake is drinkable and that there has not been incidence of cholera since people have been drinking it.

He said anyone who prays in the lake will have their prayers answered.

