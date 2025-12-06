Lagos State has launched Fortified Eko Rice and commissioned advanced fortification equipment at the Imota Rice Mill to boost food and nutrition security

The initiative is supported by partners such as the World Food Programme, TechnoServe, and regulatory agencies like NAFDAC and SON

Health officials highlight that fortified rice will help reduce malnutrition, prevent nutrition-related illnesses, and improve overall well-being across the state

The Lagos State Government has taken a significant step toward strengthening food and nutrition security with the introduction of Fortified Eko Rice and the commissioning of newly installed fortification machinery at the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota.

The state government revealed this in a statement on its official X social media page.

The initiative, driven by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, underscores the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure residents have access to nutritious, high-quality food.

Lagos commissions advance fortification equipment

At the unveiling, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, highlighted the accomplishment as proof of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s strategic leadership and dedication to improving the well-being of Lagosians.

He explained that the Imota Rice Mill, already one of the continent’s largest, has now been enhanced to produce rice enriched with vital micronutrients such as iron, zinc, folic acid, and several B vitamins (B1, B3, B6, and B12).

According to him, this advancement positions Lagos among the few places in Nigeria capable of producing fortified rice at scale, an important move in combating malnutrition and improving public health indicators.

He also recognised the contributions of partners, including the World Food Programme, TechnoServe, and Partners in Food Solutions, as well as regulatory guidance from NAFDAC and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, all of whom helped ensure the project met international standards.

Dr. Fashola reaffirmed the government’s commitment to innovation, increased food production, and policies that place nutrition at the forefront of development efforts.

Experts highlight health impact of fortified rice

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi described the introduction of fortified rice as a major boost to public health.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Ms. Sarah Balogun, she stated that adding essential micronutrients to staple foods remains one of the most effective ways to prevent nutrition-related diseases—especially among children, expectant mothers, and other vulnerable groups.

She noted that the enriched Eko Rice is expected to help reduce anaemia, strengthen immune function, support cognitive development, and enhance overall health outcomes.

With rice being a daily staple for most households, integrating nutrients directly into widely consumed foods allows the state to improve health without altering dietary habits.

Dr. Ogunyemi praised the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems for championing the initiative and encouraged residents to adopt Fortified Eko Rice for its superior nutritional benefits.

She reassured the public that the product meets strict safety and quality benchmarks, aligning with Lagos State’s broader vision of building a healthier, more resilient population.

