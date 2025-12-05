The Nigerian Exchange finished the week lower after five trading sessions, with market activity largely driven by interest in the financial services sector

The top price performers for the week were NCR Nigeria, UACN, and Ikeja Hotel, posting notable gains during the period

Decliners for the week were led by International Energy Insurance, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, NEM Insurance, and Access Holdings, which all recorded losses

The Nigerian Exchange ended the first week of December on a positive note, extending earlier gains as the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.08% to close at 147,040.07 points, up from 145,476.15 points recorded on Thursday.

Market sentiment was strong, with 36 gainers against 16 decliners. Investors’ wealth grew by N996.84 billion, pushing market capitalisation to N93.72 trillion, while year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 42.86%.

Volume and Value Contribution

The total volume of trades fell significantly by 81.29% to 361.60 million units, valued at N14.84 billion across 21,051 deals. Zenith Bank accounted for 16.44% of total daily volume, followed by Access Holdings with 12.75%, and Fidelity Bank with 8.13%. By value, Zenith Bank also led trading, contributing 24.56% of total turnover, followed closely by MTN Nigeria and Aradel.

Top 5 price gainers

UACN opened at N88.00 and closed at N96.80, showing an increase of N8.80 representing 10.00%.

Transcorp Hotels opened at N157.50 and closed at N172.80, showing an increase of N15.30 representing 9.71%.

Royal Exchange opened at N1.80 and closed at N1.96, showing an increase of N0.16 representing 8.89%.

Ikeja Hotel opened at N28.60 and closed at N31.10, showing an increase of N2.50 representing 8.74%.

Lotus Halal Fund opened at N80.99 and closed at N87.90, showing an increase of N6.91 representing 8.53%.

Top 5 price decliners

Union Dicon opened at N7.00 and closed at N6.30, showing a decline of N0.70 representing -10.00%.

ABC Transport opened at N3.44 and closed at N3.10, showing a decline of N0.34 representing -9.88%.

Mansard Insurance opened at N13.90 and closed at N12.90, showing a decline of N1.00 representing -7.19%.

FTN Cocoa opened at N4.98 and closed at N4.75, showing a decline of N0.23 representing -4.62%.

Taj Sukuk 2 opened at N99.99 and closed at N96.02, showing a decline of N3.97 representing -3.97%.

Most traded stocks

Zenith Bank recorded 59.46 million units traded with a value of N3.64 billion.

Access Holdings recorded 46.09 million units traded valued at N973.03 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 29.41 million units valued at N560.36 million.

FCMB traded 27.89 million units valued at N293.85 million.

Tantalizers traded 12.96 million units valued at N29.82 million.

