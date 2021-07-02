Rumours of bandits invading a community in Osun state to abduct students has caused panic in the area

The police were, however, quick to dismiss the rumours after deploying their tactical teams to the community

The Osun police command has assured the people that they are safe and no harm will befall them in the state

Osogbo - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that there was panic in Ofatedo community, Osun state, in the early hours of Friday, July 2 following insinuation that some bandits had stormed a school in the town to kidnap pupils.

The source of the alarm was not known, but as the news spread to other parts of the community, many parents rushed to schools to take their children home.

The Oyetola-led government has not issued a statement on the rumours. Photo credit: Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Police say no cause for alarm

A resident had raised the alarm that suspected bandits had pasted a notice on the wall of a private school in Ofatedo, saying they would soon attack the school and kidnap pupils.

Jamiu Oladokun, one of the parents, said that he was forced to rush back home from work to pick his children from their school after news reached him in Osogbo that bandits had stormed Ofatedo to attack schools.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of Osun state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said it was a false alarm.

His words:

“Tactical teams had been deployed to the area since then. Residents told us that the person that raised the alarm late ran away. The state is safe.”

Damage done by armed bandits still visible

Meanwhile, Premium Times reports that the remains of the Zamfara state lawmaker killed by bandits on Tuesday night, June 29 were buried in Gusau, the state, on Wednesday, June 30.

Muhammad Ahmad was killed by the outlaws along Sheme-Funtua road in Katsina state, hours after he defected with Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker was shot dead while conveying his son to Kano to board a flight to Sudan, where he is studying.

Recall that armed bandits had on that same Tuesday night, June 29 attacked the convoy of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

At least three policemen sustained injuries during the attack which happened after the convoy was making its way to Kano from Zamfara state.

However, Ganduje was not in the convoy when the security operatives encountered the gunmen.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon has said that with collective and concerted prayers from all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity, the country will win the war against armed banditry, kidnapping, and other social ills bedevilling the country.

Gowon made the comment at a one-day prayer rally to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

The event was held at the Calvary Life Assembly, Nomansland, Kano state with the theme, “Awake, put on strength the arm of the Lord.”

