Popular social media comedian, Zicsaloma has taken to social media to make a case for young Nigerians who are financially buoyant

According to the comedian, lot of Nigerians are of the opinion that any young person who is rich is getting money through fraud or other illegal means

Zicsaloma also disclosed that there are a lot of investment opportunities online that are not oil company jobs but pay well

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian comedian, Zicsaloma is one of the numerous acts on social media that are making a lot of money from their careers.

The young man in a recent post addressed people who do not acknowledge the hard work young people do online to become financially buoyant.

Zicfcsaloma says there are youths making clean money online Photo credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the comedian expressed sadness over the fact that a lot of Nigerians think rich young people get money through illegal means.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There are other ways to make money

He however noted that he is not ruling out the fact that there are indeed young persons doing illegal business, but if the mentality that it is all of them continues to thrive, it would make others indulge in it.

Zicsaloma advised people to channel energy into finding out non traditional and ways of making money as there are many investment opportunities.

He also noted that there are other online opportunities to get romoneym which are not government or oil company jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Zicsaloma advises Nigerians to think outside the box Photo credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Zicsaloma is really doing well for himself and raking in money as he became a landlord weeks after buying a Benz.

Woman calls out Zicsaloma and other crossdressing comedians

A Nigerian woman identified as Brenda Uphopho addressed crossdressing comedians on her social media page.

The businesswoman called out some of the most popular ones and asked comedians, Zicsaloma and Oluwakponeski to display their talent in their own gender if they can.

According to Brenda, crossdressing comedians were exploiting women and reinforcing characters that are not true to female folks.

Source: Legit