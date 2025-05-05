Arsenal will make the trip to Paris as they aim to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final

The Gunners lost at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute goal that proved to be the winner in a tight game

A canine social media sensation has predicted the full-time scoreline of the reverse fixture, and football fans have mixed reactions

A sports-predicting dog has forecasted the full-time score of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, and Gunners fans are not impressed.

The English side faces a herculean task in Paris as they aim to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss to secure a ticket to the final. They travel to France for the fixture at Parc des Princes on May 7.

Fabian Ruiz passes the ball whilst under pressure from Jurrien Timber during a match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

In the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Ousmane Dembele scored the winner at the four-minute mark to silence the home crowd, as reported by USA Today.

Ahead of the second leg on Wednesday, a viral video on Instagram showed the dog predicting the outcome - and it is not good news for Arsenal.

Dog makes Arsenal vs PSG prediction

Steph Furry, as the pooch is known, headed five balls toward two baskets marked with each club’s logo in an attempt to predict the score.

Three of the balls landed in the PSG basket while two missed both baskets, which has been taken as a 3-0 victory for the Parisians at home.

Four balls bounced off Arsenal’s basket before either going into PSG’s or missing, hinting at near misses and even costly errors for the Gunners.

Reactions to dog's UCL semi-final forecast

Fans have been divided over the clip of the sports-predicting dog, with Arsenal fans branding it as rubbish.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the viral clip.

les_tribunes_du_parc wrote:

"English fans looks too much confident in my opinion. They already forgot that we have beat Man city, Liverpool and Aston villa this season".

nymyudistiawan said:

"Wait am, how much ball you gonna throw to the dogs, man?"

elvis_lace reacted:

"Don’t mind this hungry dog. He also predicted that Read Madrid is going to win Arsenal the dog and the owner are both hungry."

Otunba Jide Taiwo posited:

"Dog doesn’t determine football matches. Players deliver on the pitch, and the best team will always come top."

KennyGold Holy Boy wrote:

"I can't say this is a lie because I also experienced same thing last night as I wanted to kill a cockroach in my room last night then the cockroach begged for it life and promised to give me both Barca vs Inter and PSG vs Arsenal results and who is gonna win the UCL if you like think am lying."

Adetayo Opeyemi Duke said:

"Rubbish!"

Mikel Merino is among the players who could be crucial for Arsenal in the UCL semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on May 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Inter Milan will contest the second leg of their Champions League semi-final after a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

According to the UCL website, the European giants will meet at the San Siro Stadium tonight (May 6), with a place in the final at stake.

Wenger tips Arsenal for UCL comeback

Legit.ng also reported that legendary former manager Arsene Wenger said that Arsenal would defeat their French opponents thanks to a mental advantage.

Dembele’s early goal gave PSG the edge in the first leg, but missed opportunities by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard kept the Gunners in close contention.

Wenger has argued that the situation is more psychologically straightforward for Arsenal as they need to play to win in Paris, while PSG have to defend the lead.

