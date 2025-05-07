India attacked nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Tuesday, May 6, with deaths reported

Pakistan said it was mounting a response as the worst fighting in years erupted between the longstanding enemies

Police and witnesses disclosed that armies of the nuclear-armed neighbours exchanged intense shelling and heavy gunfire across their frontier in disputed Kashmir in at least three places

New Delhi, India - India on Tuesday, May 6, attacked Pakistan at five different locations.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the fatal attack led to the killing of three people and injuries to at least 12 individuals.

The Indian government says its forces have launched "Operation Sindoor", "hitting terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan. Photo credits: @narendramodi, @ANI

Per BBC, India stated that some of the places it was bombing were linked to militants, and they were not targeting Pakistani military sites.

India's attack on Pakistan has caused tension across the world amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine wars.

Al Jazeera shared a video of the strike; it can be viewed below:

India's attack: Pakistan threatens to retaliate

Meanwhile, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif told Geo TV that his country would retaliate against India with "even greater force."

The Pakistan military said missiles hit a mosque in Bahawalpur, a city in Punjab, Pakistan, killing a child and wounding two civilians. The death nor injuries could be independently verified.

India's strikes also targeted the city of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and a small town called Kotli in the same region.

For Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, he described India's assaults as “cowardly” attacks.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Sharif said:

"The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.

"The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high.

"The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals."

India-Pakistan relations

Since 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three major wars and one undeclared war, and have also engaged in numerous armed skirmishes and military standoffs; the Kashmir conflict has served as the catalyst for every war between the two states, with the exception of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, which instead occurred alongside the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Kashmir conflict is a territorial conflict over the Kashmir region, primarily between India and Pakistan, and also between China and India.

Indo-Pakistani conflicts2025

The current crisis began on April 23, 2025, as a terrorist attack took place in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. In the attack, 25 Hindu tourists, one Christian tourist and one local Muslim were killed along with over 20 others injured. The Resistance Front (TRF), a splinter group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba—a Pakistan-based organisation designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations (UN)—initially claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response, India accused Pakistan of backing cross-border terrorism. India then expelled Pakistani diplomats and called back its diplomats, suspended visas, closed borders, and withdrew from the Indus Waters Treaty. Even though Pakistan denied the allegations, it responded to India's actions by with trade restrictions, closure of airspace and border crossings and suspension of the Shimla Agreement. India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) also strongly urged Indian citizens to avoid traveling to Pakistan, and called on those currently in the country to return at the earliest opportunity.

India vs Pakistan: Trump reacts

For United States (US) President, Donald Trump, he labelled India's latest confrontation with Pakistan as "a shame" and expressed hope that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours end “very quickly."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the White House, Trump said:

"It's a shame. We just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval."

He added:

"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. You know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it.

"I just hope it ends very quickly."

