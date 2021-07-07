A Nigerian woman called Brenda Uphopho has got Nigerians talking on social media over a post she made

Brenda stated that some Nigerian comedians were exploiting the female gender in their comedy skits

The woman's post generated some reactions on social media as some said there is nothing wrong with comedians cross-dressing to play a role

A Nigerian woman identified as Brenda Uphopho recently addressed crossdressing comedians on her social media page.

The rise of social media comedy skits has seen a lot of male comedians dressing like females to portray their everyday attitudes.

Nigerian woman calls out Zicsaloma, and Mama Tobi. Photos: @brendauphopho, @zicsaloma, @oluwakponeski

'Stop exploiting women'

Brenda does not seem to like it, hence, she called out some of the most popular ones. The businesswoman asked comedians Zicsaloma and Oluwakponeski to display their talent in their own gender if they can.

According to her, crossdressing comedians were exploiting women and reinforcing characters that are not true to female folks.

Read her full post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Brenda's post. Some people agreed with her stance on the matter.

lalaakindoju:

"Louder!!!"

officialegoboyo:

"I tire my sister! Constant and ridiculous now."

tohxtile_fabrics:

"Seems that's the fastest way to go viral these days. I don't get it too. It was funny initially but not anymore."

armanigogo:

"Someone had to finally say it."

ssimbo:

"This same thing occurred to me last week. Like what's with the cross-dressing in the name of comedy? It's not even funny anymore."

Others disagreed

latifachuks:

"Even tao dresses as a man sometimes. Biko, life is not that serious."

amydiva_:

"Arrant nons*nse. Everybody shha wan turn to motivational speaker (allow them please if they come to your doorstep begging for food, will you provide for them."

gbemi_f:

"Urm...if Tyler Perry had listened to criticisms like these, there will be no Ma to the D-E-A . MADEA. It’s not that deep y’all."

pbellebeautyng:

"Allow them do their legit hustle! Just like other female comedians. If them begin theif now Na una go still complain! Una tok complain Abeg. That it’s why it’s called comedy."

Zicsaloma talks about his comedy characters

Legit.ng earlier reported that the comedian said he is funnier playing female characters.

Zicsaloma revealed that he started comedy in 2017 but his big break, however, came during the lockdown in 2020 when he discovered TikTok.

The comedian noted that he realised after some time on the app that people related more with his videos where he played female characters, they found them funnier and he decided to build his content around it.

