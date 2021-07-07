Big Brother Nigeria 2020 star, Ka3na Jones, recently took to her social media page to ask her fans for presents ahead of her birthday

The reality star who will clock 27 on July 17 did not mind the jabs trolls sent her way for publicly begging for gifts

Ka3na told her fans to see what others were doing for celebs on their birthdays as she asked them to surprise her too

Controversial BBNaija 2020 Lockdown housemate, Ka3na, is no doubt in high spirits about her upcoming birthday which will hold on July 17, 2021.

Taking to her verified Instagram page via her stories, the mother of one reached out to her fans to say she also wanted a surprise on her 27th birthday.

In one of the posts, Ka3na told her fans to look at what other people had done for their celebrity idols by buying them cars and houses on their birthdays.

Not stopping there, Ka3na said it was just a few days to her big day and she told them to also surprise her.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Ka3na asks fans for birthday gifts. Photo: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

In a subsequent post, an internet user tried to poke fun at the BBNaija star for openly begging for gifts.

However, the mother of one did not seem to care and jokingly threatened to finish the detractor with her ‘hazzent’.

See screenshot below:

Ka3na shuns hater. Photo: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Nice one.

