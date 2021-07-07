Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently got Nigerians laughing on social media after a video she shared

Toyin was spotted having a conversation with American actress LisaRaye McCoy in a room full of other people

The mother of one then told LisaRaye that Nigerian men are the best but a lot of women do not agree with Toyin

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham shared a video showing her conversing with American actress LisaRaye McCoy.

The Nigerian actress was telling her colleague about Nigerian men and how good they are.

Toyin Abraham tells American actress LisaRaye McCoy about Nigerian men. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Toyin Abraham speaks glowingly about Nigerian men

According to Toyin, Nigerian men are the best. She was heard telling LisaRaye that Nigerian men adore and take care of their women.

The mother of one also promised to find one for the American actress. However, when she mentioned that Nigerian men do not cheat, the people in the room with them reacted.

While others laughed loudly, some were spotted coughing.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

A lot of Nigerian women did not agree with Toyin's description of their countrymen men.

meritsefe:

"Toyin na for this social media una two go shook leg inside one trouser when Nigeria man show her pepper."

_iamsheila__:

"Dear oyinbo, how do u love your breakfast? Hot or cold??"

j_boy86:

"We the Nigerian men are humbled and shocked at this and we appreciate you for the lies."

milly_posh21:

"Tell her the truth o.. tell her who our men really are."

jennykachi:

"They will stain ur white ooo....ooops what the hell, You are white..... omo them go stain the full you ma."

petitepengofafrica:

"Toyin why you lying."

