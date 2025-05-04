A Nigerian woman shared that she welcomed her second child 43 days after delivering her first baby

She said she had battled miscarriages since getting married in 2013, and only recently welcomed her first child

In a church testimony, she shared how she welcomed another child weeks after the first, sparking reactions

A Nigerian woman, Yinka Olatubosun, shared how she welcomed her second child 43 days after giving birth to the first.

Yinka said she got married in 2013 and had not welcomed a child since then.

She made this known while testifying at the May Holy Ghost Service at Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which was held on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Her testimony was reshared by @spiritofsacoofficial on TikTok, where she revealed that she and her husband were members of the church.

Yinka encountered miscarriages before welcoming child

The woman stated that after getting married in 2013, she had been trusting God for a child but encountered many miscarriages.

She mentioned that she and her husband attended a prayer program at the church and prayed for twins.

After the prayers, she got pregnant again in 2024 but was scared of telling her husband because of their past miscarriages.

At last, they welcomed their baby girl in February 2025, whom they named Queen Esther.

She said:

“In February, I gave birth to my baby girl - Queen Esther. Several weeks later, I was feeling pain all over my body. I couldn't walk or use the rest room. I was managing myself. When it was day 43, I couldn't take the pain anymore. I said let's go to the hospital.”

She stated that after the doctor checked her, he informed her that she had another baby growing in her womb.

The woman said she had asked if she would give birth by December, but the doctor insisted that she would go into labour immediately.

She stated that she was induced and, after a few hours, welcomed a baby boy, whom she named Elijah.

The testimony was met with roars of applause from the congregation.

Woman’s testimony sparks reactions

@QueenAfolabi said:

"Ah. This God!!!!!!!! He shows up and shows off."

@jenniferike said:

"This is my mum’s testimony. My siblings were two weeks apart."

@EFE BLESSING said:

"GOD please remember me i need my pregnancy to come to pass every siege of barrenness in life is broken in Jesus name amen."

@Princess Aikhomun Cynthia Imof said:

"God thank you for this wonderful testimony. I key into this testimony. Jesus do mine own for me."

@Olori Caleb said:

"Who can explain this scientifically?"

In related stories, a woman welcomed her child after 28 years of marriage, while another got a child after wearing a fake baby bump in Hallelujah Challenge.

Woman cries over childlessness on birthday

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady marked her birthday but claimed that she was unhappy because she didn’t have a child.

She said it was her 4th birthday in marriage and that she had to give birth because her mother had children.

Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and prayed for her to give birth to a child.

