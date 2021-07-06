Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her first three kids recently got her fans laughing on social media

The film star shared a video with her children, Purity, Henry, and Angel, playing in their large sitting room

The actress wanted to cheat her first daughter Purity but she held her ground until the game ended

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie is one of the entertainers Nigerians can't get tired of seeing. Especially when she shares posts of herself bonding with her kids in various ways.

Mercy Johnson plays a game with her kids. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Dancing around the chair

Recently, the actress shared a video showing her and her kids, Purity, Henry, Angel, and a young boy assumed to be the actress' nephew. The family was seen dancing around a chair while music plays.

When the music stops, everyone takes a seat. Whoever doesn't get a seat by the time the music stops will not continue with the others.

Mercy and her first daughter, however, reached the finals, and they played hard to win the game. Amazingly, Purity beat her mum hands down and she was hailed as the winner.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Sweet reactions

As expected, fans and friends gathered in Mercy's comment section to laugh at her.

tiannahsplacempire:

"I love you. You are a big agbaaya see how you are moving your legs, it’s sweeting you."

jnrpope:

"THIS IS LIFE."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Oh my God....what a beautiful family."

foodstuffplaceng:

"You are so intentional with spending time with the kids and I admire that."

chimamanda_rachael:

"Oh mine, see me laughing. I'm learning motherhood from u. no b everytime parents go dey strict."

The pillow fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' kids made her fall during a pillow fight.

In a video Mercy shared, the actress and her kids were spotted with their eyes blindfolded and a pillow in each hand as they engaged in a fight.

As they hit one another, one of the kids unknowingly placed his leg where the actress was standing and that made her fall.

That, however, gave the kids the chance to hit her with their pillow. At a point, Mercy had to remove her blindfold without the knowledge of her children and continued the pillow fight with them.

