Actress Toyin Abraham in her usual fashion, has taken to social media to gush over her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi

The movie star who looked gorgeous in a traditional attire disclosed that her husband is responsible for her radiance in the video

The mum of one who lovingly praised her husband also revealed that the joy in her life is from God and the father of her son

Popular award winning actress, Toyin Abraham has got fans and colleagues gushing over her in a beautiful video.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, she shared a video where she looked regally dressed with beautiful makeup and accessories to match.

Toyin Abraham looks goreous in recent video Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Toyin praises husband

After passing relevant information to her fans, she proceeded to give credit to the people responsible for how amazing she looked in the video.

After listing those responsible for her outfit and make up, she revealed that her glow is from her beloved husband and colleagues, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Speaking further, the mum of one who eaulogied her partner with so much energy also disclosed that her happiness in life is courtesy of God and her husband again.

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues commend Toyin Abraham's beauty

Moabudu:

"My sweetheart."

Officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"I love you!!"

Bollypookie:

"Toyin Esquize me, why so fine like this?"

Jumm575:

"Your happiness will never end by the grace of God."

Temizbeth:

"Awwwnnn... You're forever blessed in Jesus name."

Auntyrayo:

"Finish us jare, we are your air! Breathe us in and out my darling!"

Toyin Abraham shares cute video of hubby and son

Toyin shared a video of her husband with their son Ire. The father of two had gone to a prayer mountain with the little child and they were spotted kneeling down together.

In the video, Ire was seen carrying a little gold bell assumed to be his father's own.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress said the mouths of her fans and followers would never grow tired of praying.

