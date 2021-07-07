Terrorists took their evil activities to the Hong local government area of Adamawa state on Wednesday, July 7

The insurgents suspected to be Boko Haram members invaded the Donga village in the LGA, killing some residents

Unconfirmed reports claim that Hong LGA in the state is close to the hometown of SGF Boss Mustapha

Adamawa - Danga, a village close to the hometown of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, in Adamawa state was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7.

Residents of Hong local government area where the attack was launched said local security guards who tried to repel Boko Haram members were among those killed, Nigerian Tribune, reports.

The Nigerian Army and the police command are yet to give official statements on the development (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Meanwhile, four women have been kidnapped by the terrorist group, Boko Haram in Adamawa state. Three young girls and a married woman were working on their guinea corn farms last week on the outskirts of Dar village when the insurgents forcefully abducted them.

The insurgents later released the married woman on the ground that she was too old for them. Reacting to the latest incident, residents of Madagali local government area in Adamawa state, where the girls were abducted, called for improved security.

A resident quoted in the report said:

“Our girls are still there since their abduction last week, we call on the government and the military to do whatever is possible to rescue them and take the fight to these people.”

Another resident, Iskarju Ezekiel appealed to the military authorities for a sustained operation to flush out Boko Haram members from their hideout.

He said:

“It has been happening on a smaller scale because there are remnants of Boko Haram in the surrounding bushes. We have been living in fear since the latest abduction on Monday.”

Musa Ado wrote on Facebook:

“The people in troubled areas should buy AK 47 rifles and hand them to their retired servicemen who will defend their community as the first line of defense.

“If Boko Haram fighters know villagers have ak 47 rifles they think twice before they attack, that's what Kurds and Shiites do in Iraq and Syria and they finish ISIS there."

