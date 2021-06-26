Suspected kidnappers have plunged Jos East local government area of Plateau state into panic and grief

This is as a councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and another lady were killed on Thursday, June 24

Istifanus Gyang, senator representing Plateau north confirmed the killing in a statement by his media aide

Plateau state - Fear has gripped the people of Fobur District, Jos East local government area of Plateau state following the murder of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate vying for councillor.

The PDP chieftain and another lady were said to have been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who invaded the community on Thursday night, June 24, The Punch reports.

A PDP chieftain along with another woman were killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Plateau state. Photo credi: Nigeria Police Force

The killing was confirmed on Friday, June 25, by the senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media on Protocol, Musa Ashoms.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the senator decried the spate of killings that his constituents continue to suffer.

Ubah Ogaba, the state police public relations officer in the state, while confirming the incident revealed that one person who was abducted was rescued by the police.

Ogaba said two hunters lost their lives in the process of rescuing the abducted victim.

