Lexi Hensler’s biography: age, height, birthday, siblings, husband

Lexi Hensler is an American model, actress and social media influencer. She has a self-titled YouTube channel in which she uploads pranks and challenge-related videos.

Lexi holding a flower.

Source: Instagram

Lexi gained popularity and fame through her YouTube channel and Instagram. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Alexandra Hensler

Alexandra Hensler Nickname: Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th December 1997

5th December 1997 Age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Sexuality: Straight

Straight Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in kilograms: 45

45 Weight in lbs: 99

99 Body measurements in inches: 35-26-35

35-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 88-66-88

88-66-88 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Body build: Slim and fit

Slim and fit Favourite colours: Yellow and Pink

Yellow and Pink Hobbies: Dancing, Travelling, Photography

Dancing, Travelling, Photography Occupation: Model, Social media influencer, and YouTuber

Model, Social media influencer, and YouTuber Net worth: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Instagram: @lexihensler

@lexihensler TikTok: @lexihensler

@lexihensler Website: lexillama.com

Lexi Hensler's biography

The American model was born on 5th December 1997, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She holds American nationality and hails from a white ethnic background. Her father is a successful businessman, while her mother runs a kids hospital in San Diego.

What is Lexi Hensler's real name?

Her real name is Alexandra Hensler.

Who are Lexi Hensler's siblings?

In a YouTube video, Lexi Hensler Answers the Internet's Most Searched Questions by AwesomenesTV, she stated that she has one older brother who lives in Washington DC. However, they are not so close since they didn't grow up together.

How old is Lexi Hensler?

As of 2021, Lexi Hensler's age is 23 years. Lexi Hensler's birthday is on 5th December.

Where did Lexi Hensler go to school?

She completed her early education at a local high school in her home town, after which she enrolled at a private college in Los Angeles.

Career

Lexi always wanted to pursue her career as an actress and a fashion model. She began uploading her photos on Instagram, which attracted a considerable number of followers.

The American model also has her own YouTube channel Lexi Hensler, created on 11th November 2013. The channel has over 3 million subscribers. She frequently uploads prank videos with her friends Brent Rivera, Ben Azelart, Lexi Rivera, Dominic Brack, and Pierson, Jeremy Hutchins.

One of her most popular videos is when she buys Brent Rivera, who is blindfolded, everything he touches.

Is Lexi Hensler married?

The actress is not married.

Lexi Hensler in a white dress.

Source: Instagram

Is Lexi Hensler in a relationship?

The YouTuber is currently single. She was previously in a relationship with Christian Wilson, the co-founder of the Anthem of Hope movement.

The two were together for a year and a half. In her video, we broke up; she stated that nothing bad happened between them; it just didn't work out.

Lexi was rumoured to have dated Ben Azelart and Brent Rivera; however, she cleared the rumours and stated that they are just close friends. She stated,

“I have never dated Brent. Brent is one of the most incredible people I have ever met. He is so down to earth, so intelligent, so giving. You would never in a million years meet him, and think that he is famous… I love him, but we are just really good friends.”

She also added,

“Ben is 17, I am 21. To me that is a younger brother, that is a sibling, that is family… If you notice, I am a lot closer to Ben, I spend a lot of time with Ben. We both live really close together in LA…”

She recently uploaded a video introducing Twan Kuyper as her new boyfriend. However, the two are not dating; it was just a prank video.

Lexi Hensler's height and other body measurements

The social media star is 5 feet 2 inches (157cm) tall, and she weighs 99 lbs (45kg). Her body measurements are 35-26-35 inches. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lexi Hensler's net worth

Lexi is an influential social media star who has managed to earn an incredible amount from her endeavours. According to statsmash.com, her net worth is $2.5 million.

Lexi Hensler is a smart and diligent young lady who has achieved a lot in the few years she has been in the entertainment industry.

