Chase Mattson's biography: age, height, wife, kids, career in modelling

Chase Mattson is a well-known professional model and social media influencer from California. He started his career as a teenager and is now a household name in the fashion and modelling industry. He has appeared in many magazines and commercials.

Besides modelling, Chase Mattson is an actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer with a significant following on various social media platforms. Read on to learn more about his age, childhood, net worth, and family.

Profile summary

Full name Chase Mattson Gender Male Date of birth 3rd June 1994 Age 28 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Ontario, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Married Wife Kelianne Stankus Chase Mattson's kids 2 Father Edward Mattson Mother Laurie Galal Siblings 5 Profession Model, actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer Instagram @chasemattson Twitter @ChaseMattson

Who is Chase Mattson?

Chase Mattson is a model, actor, and social media influencer, who has been in the limelight since he was a teenager. He has worked for numerous magazines and promoted many brands on social media.

How old is Chase Mattson?

Chase Mattson's age is 28 years as of 2022. He was born on 3rd June 1994 in Ontario, California, United States of America, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White.

Who are Chase Mattson's siblings?

The model has five siblings; four brothers and one sister. His brothers' names are Kyle, Cameron, Brandon, and Teddy. His sister's name is Payton. The parents of the six siblings are Edward Mattson and Laurie Galal.

The model and his siblings were raised in Ontario, California, United States of America. When he was 16, the family relocated to Orange County. Today, the model is based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Educational background

The model went to a local high school in Ontario, California. After graduating from high school, he joined a private college for higher education.

Career

The model started his career in his teenagehood under agent Mark Mendez. He landed his first job with Hollister Co. at 17. Hollister Co. is a teen and young adult clothing retail store. At 20, he signed with his first acting agency known as Luber Rocklin Acting.

Over the years, he has landed big modelling gigs and worked with reputable modelling agencies, including Mega Miami, Models Direct Management, LA Models Runway, and Independent Men Milan.

In addition to modelling, he owns a self-titled YouTube channel with over 58.1k subscribers. His videos feature his children and spouse. He is also a brand ambassador and social media influencer. Some of the brands he has endorsed are Amazon, Disney, Giorgio Armani, and Men's Wearhouse.

In addition to modelling and endorsing brands, the model has three acting credits.

House of Creators (2021)

(2021) Noah Beck Tries Things (2021)

(2021) Rosé All Day (post-production)

What is Chase Mattson's net worth?

The model is rumoured to have a net worth of $1.5 million. He has made his wealth from multiple brand endorsement deals, acting, and modelling.

Chase Mattson's wedding

The model married on Kelianne Stankus Thursday, 9th June 2022. The couple got engaged in December 2020 after dating for a while.

The romantic ceremony was held in Serendipity Gardens in Oak Glen, California, and they exchanged their vows in front of friends and family. Christine S. Chang, the proprietor of Live. Love. Create Events, was the couple's wedding planner.

Kelianne is a singer and gymnast who is a former member of the United States National Acrobatic Gymnastics. What happened to Chase Mattson's wife? Kelianne, now 26 years old, stopped competing in acrobatic gymnastics because she felt she had attained all her goals in acrobatic gymnastics. She decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a music career instead.

Who was Chase Mattson married to?

Before marrying Kelianne, the model was the husband of Devyn Jackson. Who is Chase Mattson's ex-wife? Devyn is a businesswoman known as the founder of RSNL Creative, a firm that deals with marketing, branding, and designing websites.

Does Chase Mattson have kids?

The model is a father of two daughters. The names of Chase Mattson's daughters are Hazel and Nora. Hazel was born in 2014, and Nora in 2017.

Who did Chase Mattson have children with? The model welcomed his daughters with his now ex-wife, Devyn Jackson.

Chase Mattson's height and weight

The model and social media influencer is 6' 2" or 188 centimetres tall and weighs about 181 pounds or 82 kilogrammes. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Quick facts about Chase Mattson

He was brought up in Ontario, California until he was 16, when his family relocated to Orange County.

He signed with his first acting agency, Luber Rocklin Acting, when he was 20.

He is 28 years old as of 2022, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini.

He has a German Shepherd dog named Achilles.

He is close to his mother, whom he calls his rock and best friend.

Chase Mattson is a famous model, actor, and social media influencer. He has graced the cover of numerous magazine covers and issues and promoted various brands on and off social media.

