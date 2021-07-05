Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has joined her colleagues in the industry to blast controversial actor, Yomi Fabiyi

The actor has released a movie where events from Baba Ijesha’s assault case were re-enacted for viewers

Mercy Aigbe accused Fabiyi of making mockery of someone’s agonising pain and called him a disgrace

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Aigbe, recently reacted with displeasure to her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie about the Baba Ijesha assault case.

The controversial actor had released a movie where real-life instances from the case were re-enacted for fans’ viewing pleasure.

A short clip from the film made the rounds online and the actors were seen displaying what had allegedly happened between Baba Ijesha and the young girl. In the film, they were portrayed as lovers.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe made sure to lambaste her colleague for his controversial movie titled Oko Iyabo.

The obviously upset actress revealed that she had called the actor on phone and made it known that he was a disgrace.

In the caption of the post, Aigbe asked how he dared make mockery of a person’s agonising pain. According to her, only a wicked person would do such.

She wrote:

“How on earth would you make mockery of someone’s agonizing pain! How????? Only a wicked soul would do that!!!!! Just that particular scene I saw of your movie is insensitive, utterly distasteful and disgusting! @realyomifabiyi .”

See the post below:

Reactions from Nigerians

Fans also wasted no time in taking to the actress’ comment section to express their views. Read what some of them had to say below:

Miztoby:

“I knew from the beginning that he wasn’t supporting baba Ijesha truthfully, he was doing so cos he wanted to cash out. The way God will punish him,it will be in a very special way.”

Yassgurl79:

“The movie has been reported and brought down by YouTube.”

Omo_onigbin_alata:

“It’s really sad.”

Oj_cakesandevents:

“I hope Tampan is seeing this now.”

Tonto Dikeh says she is ashamed of Yomi Fabiyi

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted in dismay to her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial movie about the Baba Ijesha assault case.

Taking to her Instagram page, the obviously disappointed actress, penned down a lengthy note where she expressed her sadness at the situation.

Taking to her page, Tonto said Fabiyi had capitalised on a person’s pain. According to her, she was ashamed to even know the actor.

