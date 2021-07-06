Popular Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe, recently shared her experience with controversial movie star, Yomi Fabiyi

The actress claimed Fabiyi had dedicated his time to trolling her in the past because she didn’t make herself available for his sexual needs

Explaining further, Bimpe disclosed that she would have given up on her acting dream because of Fabiyi’s constant harassment

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Much loved Nigerian movie star, Mo Bimpe, has now taken to social media to share her experience with controversial actor, Yomi Fabiyi.

Bimpe did this after the uproar Fabiyi’s highly criticised movie on Baba Ijesha’s assault case caused on social media.

It all started when a fan took to the actress’ comment section to ask if she was aware that Fabiyi used to troll her almost every single day on his page.

Actress Mo Bimpe shares her harassment experience with Yomi Fabiyi. Photos: @mo_bimpe, @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In response to the fan, Mo Bimpe affirmed it. According to her, she decided to ignore how Fabiyi constantly trolled her.

Explaining further, the actress said the controversial actor acted that way because she had made herself unavailable for his sexual needs despite how much he tried.

Mo Bimpe also reacted to the actor’s controversial Baba Ijesha movie and said that his action towards a child was crossing a line and he needed to be stopped.

Not stopping there, the actress disclosed that she would have given up on her dream of becoming an actress over Fabiyi’s constant bullying, harassment and threats.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Mo Bimpe's revelation

In no time, Mo Bimpe’s disclosure went viral on social media and numerous internet users shared their takes on it. Read some of their comments below:

Lawretter:

"This guy should be suspended, taking down his movie alone is not enough."

Ouchcleo:

"And the clown is doing giveaway and some people who don't have conscience are dropping account no to win giveaway. I don't blame him I blame the decay in this country. In a civilized country, he would have been picked up for questioning. To think the said movie passed censore board and approved for release. How and which criteria did the board used to vex this movie and approved it??"

Fabyorubachic:

"I completely believe her!!"

Naomiplussizeclothing:

"The guy needs to be investigated."

Official._betty:

"This man needs to be stopped!! I can’t believe he is doing giveaway atm ... he is just very restless!"

Nawa o.

Tonto Dikeh says she is ashamed of Yomi Fabiyi

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted in dismay to her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial movie about the Baba Ijesha assault case.

Taking to her Instagram page, the obviously disappointed actress, penned down a lengthy note where she expressed her sadness at the situation.

Taking to her page, Tonto said Fabiyi had capitalised on a person’s pain. According to her, she was ashamed to even know the actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng