Hospital says Maryam Katagum has been treated and discharged

The minister of state for industry, trade, and investment, Maryam Katagum, has received medical treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital

A nurse at the medical centre disclosed why the minister's health suddenly deteriorated at an official event

Maryam Katagum who has not made any official statement about her health condition may be expected to undergo more treatment in Abuja

Bauchi town, Bauchi state - More details have emerged about the medical condition of the minister of state for industry, trade, and investment, Maryam Katagum, who slumped at an official event on Monday, July 5.

A nurse at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, who does not want to be named, told The Punch that the minister collapsed after she suffered from exhaustion.

FG is yet to speak about the health of Maryam Katagum Photo: Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The official stated that Katagum who was receiving treatment at the trauma ward of the hospital has now been discharged.

The nurse said:

“She suffered from exhaustion and was discharged about 9am because she was stable. She has been taken back to Abuja.”

Another newspaper, The Tribune, reported that Maryam Katagum is now in a stable condition after the incident.

No cause for alarm

According to the publication, staff at the trauma centre who spoke anonymously disclosed that the needed medical treatment was given to the minister, noting that there is no cause for alarm as far as her health is concerned.

He, however, stated that more medical treatment will be required to completely get her back to normal.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of ATBUTH, Dr Yusuf Jibrin Bara also confirmed that the minister had been discharged from the hospital.

He said:

“She has been treated and discharged. Already returned to Abuja this morning.”

