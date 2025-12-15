A popular early Nigerian singer, Davido's song is back in the spotlight after a surprising revelation

The claim is coming years after the track reshaped superstar Davido’s career and Afrobeats history

The singer behind the revelation opens up on his long break and why he never felt broke

A fresh conversation has emerged around one of Davido’s most iconic songs after Nigerian singer Bigiano made a bold revelation about his role in the hit track Dami Duro.

Speaking during a recent interview with content creator Akin Abolade, the Shayo crooner claimed he was responsible for writing the hook of Dami Duro, the 2011 song widely regarded as the record that launched Davido into mainstream success.

According to Bigiano, his contribution played a significant role in shaping the song’s appeal and commercial success at the time.

Bigiano claims he was responsible for writing the hook of Dami Duro. Photos: Davido, Bigiano.

Source: Instagram

Bigiano stated:

“I wrote Dami Duro for Davido. I wrote the hook."

The statement has drawn attention because, despite the claim, Bigiano is not officially credited as a co-writer on the song.

Over a decade after its release, Dami Duro remains one of Davido’s most defining records and a reference point in discussions about the early evolution of modern Afrobeats.

Released in 2011, Dami Duro marked a turning point for Davido, who was then an emerging artist navigating Nigeria’s competitive music scene.

The track quickly dominated radio airwaves, clubs, and parties, positioning Davido as a rising force in the industry.

Over the years, the song has been featured on multiple lists celebrating the greatest Afrobeats songs of all time, further cementing its legacy in Nigeria’s music history.

Bigiano’s claim has now reopened conversations around behind-the-scenes contributions to classic Nigerian songs, a topic that often resurfaces as artistes reflect on their journeys.

Beyond the songwriting claim, Bigiano also addressed his noticeable absence from the music scene over the years.

He explained that his decision to step back was intentional, describing it as a strategic sabbatical rather than a forced retreat.

He stated:

“Sometimes, you have to take a break to be able to come back again. I went on a sabbatical to make my return to music massive."

The singer also dismissed long-standing speculations that he faded from the spotlight due to financial hardship.

According to him, his life away from the limelight has been stable and comfortable.

As of the time of filing this report, Davido has not publicly responded to Bigiano’s claim about Dami Duro.

The absence of a reaction has left fans debating online, with some calling for clarity, while others revisited the song with renewed curiosity.

The development has once again highlighted how stories behind classic hits can resurface years later, reshaping how fans view the music they thought they already knew.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Bigiano's claims on Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@bourby3 noted:

"Wetin that guy sabi do sef. Naso dem write a song for him say I don live for face me and face u e no edit that place he just sing am like that portable better pass that Osakpolo"

@OG_commenter wrote:

"Is there any hit song that davido wrote himself? I remember listening to that OBO album and it was full of sh*te except the singles that were released prior to the album (dami duro, back when & ekuro) which it appears davido didn’t write. Only “all of you” stood out in the album"

@winnermanINC commented:

"Na Me go pay him demurrage that day for lastna he beg me o but I tell am say baby make I just Dey wit you as artist he said cool and wen I come back we would talk.. omor I come back baba change pattern o na there i know say baby broke .. well the car was a dodge"

Davido's breakout hit Dami Duro was released in 2012. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng