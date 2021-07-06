Nigerians have been asked to ensure they verify information concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, its treatment, prevention, and vaccination before sharing

The call was made by the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency Faisal Shuaib

Shuaib also debunked the claim that the COVID-19 vaccine generates magnetic around the site of vaccination on the human skin

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Government has debunked the claim that people who received the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine could generate some form of a magnetic field in the vaccination site or also light up an electric bulb.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency's (NPHCDA) executive director, Faisal Shuaib, said some anti-vaccination individuals came up with the magnetic conspiracy theory.

According to him, the conspiracy theorists aim to deceive people with their videos and claims.

Dr Faisal Shuiab urged all Nigerians to always verify every information before sharing.

Source: Facebook

Shuaib said this at the NPHCDA weekly press briefing attended by Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, July 6, in Abuja.

He said that as ridiculous as these claims and other conspiracy theories sound, vulnerable people believe them and are therefore continuing to take the risk of avoiding COVID-19 vaccination.

Shuaib said:

"As you may already be aware, we are witnessing an increasing wave of COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation that should leave any patriotic Nigerian wondering how long mischief-makers want the world to remain in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic itself.”

Recall that two videos have been in circulation over the dangers of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In one of the videos, a man who claimed he had just been vaccinated had another man drop a coin on the vaccination site and it stuck.

In a second video, another man who also claimed to have been vaccinated showcased how his body could light up an electric bulb as a result of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, in a demonstration to journalists present at the briefing, the NPHCDA boss and his team demonstrated how the theorists arrived at the claims.

For the claims, a vaccinated staff of the NPHCDA was used to show the public that a clean vaccinated site or the body, in general, cannot possess such ability. A coin placed on the man’s arm dropped severally.

However, once a moisturizing lotion was applied on a portion of his arm, the magnet stuck to the staff’s arm.

Shuaib said:

“It is also a well-known fact that persons with wet, moist, or sticky skin can have objects stuck to their skin especially in smooth areas. Strong friction also allows for objects to stick to the skin.”

“COVID -19 vaccines do not contain any metal – this is another fact! So how can it generate a magnetic field or light an electric bulb?”

For the second claim, the team used a plasma bulb to demonstrate how electrons can spark a light in the bulb when placed around any part of the skin and not on just a vaccination site.

Shuaib said that most of the people creating the conspiracies would not show the truth about what they but because they always set out to deceive people.

The NPHCDA boss also urged Nigerians to be wary of every information they receive and always verify sources before dissemination of any content.

Shuaib said several misconceptions have been spread with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, its prevention, treatment, and now vaccination against the disease.

He said:

“At the onset, it was claimed that COVID-19 was introduced to justify developing vaccines that would be used to depopulate Africans.”

“Those who came up with this theory said that anybody who takes the vaccine would die immediately. Today, as we all can see, nearly four million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Nigeria and we have not recorded any case of death linked to the vaccination.”

Further speaking on efforts made by the Nigerian government to curb the spread of the COVID-19, Shuaib said significant progress has been made as the country prepares to receive additional vaccine supply to commence phase 2 of its strategic vaccination plan.

He said 2,495,632 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 1,370,130 have received their second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

According to Shuaib, Nigeria has successfully utilized 3.9M doses, representing 96 per cent of the 4,024,000 doses of the vaccines received in the country.

He said Nigeria is ready to achieve 100 per cent utilization of the doses of vaccine it has received in the next few days.

Shuaib said:

“This is to ensure that people are protected against COVID-19, and normalcy is restored.

In a Facebook post, the NPHCDA said that there is power in information and sharing the right information about COVID-19 is critical.

Meanwhile, northern traditional leaders have been urged to support the vaccine campaign initiated by the Federal Government.

The leaders were called to put in the same energy used to ensure the eradication of polio from Nigeria by the Sultan of Sokoto.

The Sultan said the traditional leaders in the north would continue to put in their best to ensure that their community members understand the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, three accountability organisations, Connected Development, Global Integrity and BudgIT have teamed up to launch a user-friendly COVID-19 Fund Africa website.

The project delivered through CODE's Follow The Money initiative in line with other organisations provides a comprehensive website to monitor the progress made in Africa's fight against COVID-19.

The new website allows access to all COVID-19 data including intervention resources, funds allocations, palliative distributions, accurate number of cases, data on COVID funds, vaccine management, and government's responsiveness.

